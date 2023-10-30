Purdue football head coach Ryan Walters met with the media on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Michigan Wolverines. The Boilermakers have struggled under Walters in his first year at the helm, as they have only won two games (one in the Big Ten) and have lost three straight dating back to the beginning of October.

While the “Spoilermaker” nickname appears to have followed Jeff Brohm to Louisville, Walters and his team are more hoping to conjure up a little chaos in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Here is everything Walters said about Michigan:

Q. You’ve obviously broken down the Michigan tape. You know about that defense. The best defense you think you’ve seen to this point in 2023? How do you crack that defense?

“Yeah, you know, if you got an answer how to crack it, let me know. There has been a lot of that people struggled this year. I think what’s unique about Michigan in its entirety as a program is, yes, they have really good players. They also have a really good scheme on offense, defense, and special teams. So they pose problems and try to take away what you’re good at. They’ve got really good players that are able to do so.

“So when they are out of position, albeit a few times, they’ve got guys that can make up for it and overcome some of the maybe schematical errors or mental errors throughout the course of a play.

“I think that’s what makes Michigan special right now. You know, I’m excited to game plan for it and go compete against them in a great environment.”

Q. You watch the news. You look at your social media. You know what’s going on at Michigan, the allegations. How do you think that will impact them Saturday night?

“I’m not sure. My focus is on us and our team. Obviously we’re very aware of what the allegations are out there. We’ll plan accordingly.”

Q. And then just speak to their quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. He really looks like the straw that stirs the drink up there this year, even more than their running backs.

“Yeah, you can definitely tell his improvement from last year to this year. Obviously, we played against them when I was a coordinator at Illinois.

“Very talented. Can make every throw. Can get you out of trouble with his legs on the ground. I think where he’s grown this season — last year he had some questionable decisions at times and tried to make hero plays at times that kind of got them in trouble offensively. You don’t see him making those mistakes this season. Looks like he’s more seasoned, more mature, and has a good understanding of not only what they’re trying to get done schematically, but the situation they’re in on the field, what’s the downs and distance, what area of the field are they in. So he didn’t make mistakes. He’s playing the way he’s playing because of his talent and because of his progression this season.”

Q. After the loss on Saturday and then looking ahead to Michigan this week, what’s the mood of the team right now?

“I think naturally there is frustration, there is anger, disappointment. I did think we had a very productive meeting on Sunday. You know, we sat in and watched the game in its entirety as a full team, staff, players, coaches alike, and really talked through every play, the good, the bad, the ugly, and what we need to accomplish in those certain moments.

“I think we aren’t playing complementary football right now, and really that’s been the case this season for whatever reason. You look at earlier in the year, I thought offensively we were a little ahead of where we are defensively, and they were making plays and we were struggling on defense. Then sort of as the year has gone, you see the defense is starting to hit its stride and make some plays, and now we’re struggling a little bit offensively.

“So just got to keep continuing to put our heads down and go to work and improve in areas where we see we can improve right now, and continue to go compete and fight. That’s what I want to see moving forward, is just I want to see guys fighting to go win a ballgame and not waiting to see what happens or hoping that something — some spark happens and some magical recipe to kickstart us.

“We got to go out there with a mindset of kickstarting ourselves. That’ll definitely be the focus this week.”

