Michigan baseball goes 3-0 against Seton Hall, FIU during weekend trip to Florida

The Michigan Wolverines’ baseball team went down to Florida this weekend to kick off spring break with a game against Seton Hall and two against Florida International. Powered by their bats, the Wolverines cruised to a 3-0 weekend to get an early season winning streak brewing.

Game 1: Seton Hall

The Wolverines got down early in this one as the Pirates took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but it was all Michigan after that.

Michigan added two runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back from there. The Pirates kept things close for a little while, but Michigan broke it open in the 4th inning with three more runs.

The Wolverines were powered by Clark Elliott, who already hit his third homer of the season, and Matt Frey and Tito Flores who each had two hits. Noah Rennard came in to pitch 3 2⁄ 3 scoreless innings to close out an 8-2 Michigan victory.

Game 2: FIU

Michigan and FIU shared a high-scoring battle in the Wolverine’s second contest of the weekend. The Wolverines jumped on the Panthers immediately with five runs in the top of the 1st. The Panthers wouldn’t go away quietly, but Michigan’s offense was ultimately too much for FIU.

The game was back and forth for awhile, with FIU clawing back to make it 5-3, the Wolverines going up 9-3, FIU fighting back once more to make it 10-7, but another four-run inning for the Wolverines in the 5th put the Panthers away for good.

Joe Stewart had a monster game for Michigan, tallying four hits to help Michigan win 16-8.

Game 3: FIU

After taking a 7-0 lead in the 2nd inning, it looked like Michigan might run away with this one, but FIU fought back. The Panthers were able to trim the lead down to two in the 6th and made things very interesting in the 8th making it a 10-9 game.

Michigan got the bats going again in the 9th to get some insurance runs, and that was enough to hold off the Panthers for their fourth straight win, earning a 13-9 victory. Matt Frey had four hits in this one for the Wolverines.

Michigan is now 5-2 and riding that four-game winning streak. The Wolverines are back in action on Tuesday and Wednesday against Florida Atlantic for a two-game series. Then, this weekend will see them head to North Carolina to participate in the Keith LeClair Classic against Maryland (Friday), East Carolina (Saturday) and Indiana State (Sunday).