Weekend recap: Michigan baseball goes 2-2 in the desert

Michigan Wolverines baseball kicked off the 2023 season this past weekend at the Desert Invitational where they took on Fresno State, Michigan State, UCSD and Grand Canyon. Let’s take a look at how they fared in the opening weekend tournament:

Game 1: 6-2 W against Fresno State

Michigan started the weekend off strong with a win against Fresno State. Connor O’Halloran got the start on the mound for the Wolverines and he did not disappoint.

Fresno State got ahead quickly, taking a 2-0 lead in the 2nd, but that was the only momentum the Bulldogs were able to find during the game. Michigan was dominant after that.

The Wolverines took a 3-2 lead in the 4th when Gabe Sotres hit a home run, and Tito Flores singled to bring in the third run right after.

Ted Burton added to the lead with a solo shot in the 7th, and liked it so much he did it again in the 9th.

Michigan won, 6-2, to start the season on a high note.

Game 2: 15-8 L against Michigan State

This one didn’t go as well for the Wolverines. Early on, it looked like Michigan might run away with things. Cody Jefferis hit a double with the bases loaded that brought everyone home, and Joey Velasquez hit an RBI sac-fly. The Wolverines were all of a sudden up 5-1 in the 2nd.

The Spartans took over in the 6th inning with a five-run frame. Michigan was able to add a run in the 7th to make it 8-5 and keep within striking distance, but a seven-run 8th inning for Michigan State put it away and the Spartans won, 15-8.

Game 3: 11-2 L against UCSD

Like the Michigan State game, the Wolverines got off to a good start but ended up losing in blowout fashion. Jack Van Remortel got Michigan on the board in the 2nd with a single, but it was all UCSD after that.

UCSD scored the next four runs to take a 5-1 lead before the Wolverines scored another run on a Jordon Rogers single to bring the score to 5-2.

USCD dominated and added six more runs to win, 11-2.

Game 4: 6-4 W against Grand Canyon

The trend of the team scoring first loses continued. Grand Canyon got off to a good start with an early two runs, but Michigan was quickly able to seize momentum.

Michigan had big innings in both the 2nd and 3rd and quickly went up 6-1. That was all the scoring the Wolverines would need.

Grand Canyon was slowly able to chip away and cut the lead to 6-4 heading into the 9th inning. The Lopes got the tying run into scoring position, but wasn’t able to get him home.

Hanging on to win 6-4, Michigan improved to 2-2 to conclude the weekend in Arizona.

The Wolverines begin a roadtrip Friday where they will play against Cal State Fullerton, UC Irvine and UCLA.