Michigan baseball drops weekend series against Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines baseball team dropped two games out of three this weekend at home against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The series loss was their first during conference play.

After the series, Michigan is now 17-14 on the season and 6-3 in conference play. The Wolverines are in third place in the Big Ten standings.

Here’s how the series this weekend against Nebraska went.

Game 1: 3-1 L (10 innings)

The first game was certainly a defensive battle. Connor O’Halloran got the start for Michigan and pitched one of the best games of his career, going a career-high 9 innings pitched and gave up one run on a solo shot.

Jonathon Kim stayed hot in the 8th with a solo homer of his own to tie the game 1-1. Neither team could find a way to settle it in the 9th, and the game went to extras.

Nebraska jumped on the Wolverines in the 10th with a two-run shot off Noah Rennard, and Michigan wasn’t able to spark a comeback. The Huskers took it, 3-1.

Rennard got the L for Michigan and Shay Schanaman got the W for Nebraska.

Game 2: 8-6 W

Michigan got its lone victory of the weekend with an explosive first two innings in game two. Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the 2nd, Joey Velasquez doubled to score two and tie the game up.

Ted Burton got things going for the Wolverines with an RBI single, and then Kim continued to rake with an RBI triple to make it 5-2. Kim also crossed home plate and made it 6-2, and the Wolverines would never give up that lead.

The lead was pretty comfortable throughout the game for Michigan until the Huskers plated two runs in the 8th to make it 8-6 and put a little pressure on in the 9th. However, Mitch Voit never felt the pressure and sent Nebraska down in order to secure the win and even up the series.

Chase Allen got the W and Voit got the save for the Wolverines, while Jace Kaminska took the L for the Huskers.

Game 3: 11-3 L

The series was on the line in game three with the series tied at one, but unfortunately for Michigan, there wasn’t much to cheer about after the first inning.

After one inning, things looked good for the Wolverines. Michigan held a 2-0 lead after Jack Van Remortel singled in two runs. But that was just about all Michigan would get.

Nebraska immediately took the lead with four runs in the 2nd and never looked back. Jake Marti homered in the 4th to make it 6-3, but that’s all the Wolverines would get.

Nebraska continued to pile on as the game progressed and ended up securing a series victory with an 11-3 win.

Jacob Denner took the L for Michigan and Michael Garza snagged the W for the Huskers.

The Wolverines are back in action at home at 4 p.m. on Tuesday as the Butler Bulldogs come to town. It is unclear who will start on the rubber for Michigan, but the Wolverines will see Cade Thune, Kalamazoo College transfer, start on the mound for Butler.