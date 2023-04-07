Michigan baseball hosts Nebraska for three-game series

The Michigan Wolverines are back in action this weekend as the Nebraska Cornhuskers come to town. Michigan enters the series hot winning seven of eight, while Nebraska comes in winning three of four.

Since conference play began, the Wolverines have had two series and currently sit at 5-1 and tied for first place with Indiana. Nebraska has only played one series and is 2-1, sitting in fourth place. Michigan is 16-12 overall and the Huskers are 16-9-1 overall.

Both the Wolverines and the Huskers have played a three-game series against Illinois, and both had similar results. Michigan took two of three from the Illini, winning 12-9 and 10-5, and losing 11-1. Nebraska also took two of three, winning 8-4 and 8-3, and losing 10-7.

The Huskers’ best win on the season so far is against No. 7 Vanderbilt, winning 5-3 earlier this season.

In terms of offense, the Huskers have been red hot so far. They have two players hitting over .400 (Max Anderson and Brice Matthews) and more than half the lineup is batting better than .300. That’s a pretty impressive stat.

On the defensive side, the Wolverines should face Emmett Olson, Jace Kaminska and either Michael Garza or Shay Schanaman as the starting pitchers for the Huskers.

Kaminska and Olson have both been very good this year. Kaminska has a 2.77 ERA in 39 innings pitched and Olson has a 3.37 ERA in 42.2 innings pitched. Both have a 5-1 record so far this year.

Nebraska will be a tough opponent, and this should be a pretty even series. The Wolverines getting to play at home will certainly help.

The two teams play Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and noon on Sunday.