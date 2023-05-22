The Michigan Wolverines baseball team went to Columbus over the weekend to close out the regular season against Ohio State. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes got the best of Michigan and swept the three-game series.

Heading into the weekend, Michigan still had a chance to win the Big Ten regular season title. Now, the Wolverines limp into the Big Ten Tournament as the six seed. Michigan finished the regular season 26-26 (13-11 B1G).

Here’s what went down this weekend in Columbus:

Game 1: 7-3 L

Michigan was playing a lot of catch-up this weekend and it started early in game one. The Buckeyes scored two runs in the 1st inning and the Wolverines could never catch back up.

Jimmy Obertop homered in the 2nd to make it 2-1, but the Buckeyes made it 5-1 in the 5th to start to pull away. However, the Wolverines were able to make it close when Obertop homered again in the 6th to make it 5-3, but that was as close as things got.

Ohio State added a couple more runs and won 7-3. Jonah Jenkins got the win for Ohio State, and Connor O’Halloran took the loss for Michigan.

Game 2: 9-5 L

The Buckeyes struck early again in game two, getting out to a 4-0 start in the first two innings. Ted Burton hit a big two-run shot to make it 4-2, but Michigan wouldn’t score again until it was down by six runs.

Trailing 8-2 in the 7th, Jonathon Kim hit an RBI-single to make it 8-3, but the Buckeyes got the run back instantly to make it 9-3.

Michigan threatened in the 9th with two runs, but ultimately dropped game two, 9-5. Isaiah Coupet got the win for Ohio State and Noah Rennard got the loss for Michigan.

Game 3: 7-2 L

Much like games one and two, Ohio State got out to a fast start in game three, leading 4-0 before Michigan plated a run.

Jack Van Remortel hit a two-run shot in the 4th to make it 4-2, but that’s all the scoring the Wolverines would get. Ohio State took game three 7-2, earning the series sweep.

Gavin Bruni got the win for Ohio State and John Torroella got the loss for Michigan.

The Wolverines will now head to the Big Ten Tournament and face No. 3 seed Iowa on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET.