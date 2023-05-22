The baseball regular season is now over, and the Big Ten Tournament is here. The Michigan Wolverines are the No. 6 seed after being swept in Columbus over the weekend and play in the first game of the tournament against Iowa on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Michigan ended the season 26-26 (13-11 B1G) and Iowa finished 39-13 (15-8).

Every player in the Hawkeyes’ lineup is hitting above .270, and over half the lineup is above .300. Needless to say, Iowa can rake. Keaton Anthony specifically is having an incredible year and will likely be a huge factor in Iowa’s postseason success. He is hitting .389 with nine homers and 38 RBIs.

Marcus Morgan will likely get the start on the mound for Iowa. Morgan has a 4.14 ERA in 54.1 innings pitched. Overall, the Hawkeyes team ERA is 4.13. Iowa is a well-oiled machine in every facet of the game. Michigan will definitely need its A-game to get past the Hawkeyes.

No matter what happens, the Wolverines will either play No. 2 seed Indiana or No. 7 seed Illinois in game two. It is a double elimination tournament, and only one team out of those four will survive to make it to the championship game.

Michigan’s second game will either be Wednesday at 8 p.m. or Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

For the Wolverines to make the NCAA Tournament, it will have to win the Big Ten Tournament this week in Omaha.