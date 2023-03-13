Michigan baseball bounces back at Mike Sansing Classic

Coming off a six-game losing streak, the Michigan Wolverines baseball team desperately needed a spark to get back on track.

Though the last game was canceled due to weather, the Wolverines still came away from the Mike Sansing Classic in Georgia with a 2-1 record — the second winning weekend this season.

Here’s how the weekend played out.

Game 1: 7-5 W against UAB (10 innings)

Though the Blazers drew first blood via an unearned run in the first inning, Wolverines starting pitcher Connor O’Halloran kept them at bay the rest of his time on the mound — allowing six hits and no additional runs while fanning 12 UAB batters in eight innings.

The offense built up a respectable 5-1 lead headed into the bottom of the ninth, with four different batters notching an RBI and catcher Joe Longo plating two. Just as things looked sealed for Michigan, relief pitcher Noah Rennard allowed three straight batters to reach base, giving Blazers catcher Henry Hunter the opportunity to tie the game with just one swing after hitting a grand slam.

Ultimately, Wolverines shortstop Cody Jeffries plated the game-winning RBI, scoring Mitch Voit and Kurt Barr with a single in the top of the 10th.

Game 2: 4-3 L against Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State got to Michigan’s pitching early in the second game, scoring its first two runs in the third inning off a wild pitch by Wolverines starter Chase Allen. It also added two runs off an RBI single to right field by Zac Corbin and a throwing error in the third inning by Joey Velazquez.

Though the Wolverines made it a ballgame by scoring three in the seventh inning, they ultimately couldn’t find a tying or winning run after stranding one runner on base in the eighth and going 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Game 3: 3-2 W against UAB

Capping off the weekend was a rematch with UAB that saw neither team score in the first five innings. The Blazers broke the scoring open in their half of the sixth, plating two off a pair of extra base hits — an RBI triple by UAB third baseman Ben Abernathy and an RBI double by left fielder Brayton Brown.

In response, the Wolverines called upon Voit to virtually do it all to secure a victory. Not only did the true freshman allow only two baserunners in 3.2 innings of relief, he also provided Michigan with two of its three runs, including the game-winner off a sacrifice fly that plated Ted Burton in the bottom of the eighth.

What’s Next?

The Wolverines looks to build upon their winning performances, as they enter an eight-game home-stand. Before they return home, however, they travel for one last road game in Cincinnati, Ohio to face the Xavier Musketeers at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.