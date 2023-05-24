Prior to the start of the Big Ten Tournament on Tuesday, the Michigan Wolverines baseball team had multiple players earn conference honors.

Leading the pack for the Wolverines was ace Connor O’Halloran, who received an All-Big Ten First Team nod and the Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Award.

O’Halloran is the first U-M pitcher since 2008 and just the third ever to receive the Pitcher of the Year honor, and did so after leading the conference in wins, walks/hits per innings pitched, and finishing the regular season second in earned run average and strikeouts.

He leads the conference in wins and WHIP and is second in ERA and Strikeouts. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IB9Ap0SbaY — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 23, 2023

Freshman phenom Mitch Voit received plenty of laurels on the All-Freshman Team, earning a unanimous selection as a third baseman, as well as a second selection as a relief pitcher. Voit has done it all for the Wolverines this season, serving as one of Michigan’s go-to players both in the lineup and on the mound as their closer.

Voit is second on the team in home runs and fifth in innings pitched!!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/70cFeXJ6gV — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 23, 2023

Rounding out the awards for the Wolverines was Jonathan Kim and Ted Burton. Both received All-Big Ten third team nods, while Kim was also an All-Freshman selection after batting .331.

Burton led Michigan in both hits and home runs, while also playing every game this season.

