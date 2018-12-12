Wednesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Wide receiver recruiting is heating up

Michigan is looking to finish strong before the early signing window from Dec. 19-21. The coaching staff has an opportunity to pick up studs at a couple positions of needs.

Here’s the latest with what’s happening on the recruiting trail.

Wide receiver duo trending positively for Michigan

After not looking good for a couple of their top targets at the outside receiver position, that attitude is starting to change in a positive direction.

Connecticut 4-star Cornelius Johnson has been near the top of the staff’s board for a while, and circumstances with other schools could play in Michigan’s favor. Not so long ago, Johnson was ticketed to either Notre Dame or Stanford.

But Notre Dame has reportedly run out of room for the 6-foot-3 receiver, and Stanford is in excellent position with top-100 4-star wide receiver Elijah Higgins. This leaves Michigan and Penn State as the main contenders for Johnson, and the Wolverines have the advantage, according to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($).

“I’d probably give the edge to the Maize and Blue coming into these two weekends. I’m hearing Jim Harbaugh and Don Brown had a terrific in-home visit and Johnson has family ties to the university,” said Wiltfong.

Johnson is fresh off an official visit in Happy Valley last weekend, but will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for his final official visit. Besides being his last visit, which holds enormous weight, both of Johnson’s parents will be attending with him. Johnson’s mother graduated from Michigan, another feather in the Wolverines’ cap.

Following the Penn State official, he released a top five containing both the Nittany Lions and Wolverines and announced he’d be committing Dec. 19.

The other prospect Michigan is in good standings is Texas 3-star Jaylen Ellis. The speedster is a Baylor commit in name only, having been taking visits to several other schools this season.

Wiltfong also thinks Michigan is in good shape with Ellis ($), saying “sources around the Bears program and the Wolverines program like the Maize and Blue’s chances as things stand right now.”

Ellis has a final group of Michigan, Baylor, Tennessee, Arizona, Cal and Houston. He visited Baylor a couple weeks ago and will be in Knoxville this weekend.

He plans to announce his final decision at the All-American game on Jan. 5.

This may be a first come, first serve situation, as The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz reports Michigan will be only taking one more receiver in the class ($).

Given the staff already has verbals from Quintel Kent, Giles Jackson, George Johnson and Mike Sainristil, the wide receiver room is getting crowded quickly. Fortunately, Michigan is in a position that it can choose between the two.

Michigan staff goes in-home one last time with top OL target

In preparation for 4-star offensive tackle Trevor Keegan’s announcement on Friday, a few members of the Michigan staff traveled to see him once more.

According to Lorenz, coaches Ed Warinner and Sherrone Moore were the pair that saw Keegan in Illinois again ($). The timing of this visit is crucial, considering Keegan took his final official visit to Penn State last weekend. Getting face time with the 4-star right before his decision is very valuable.

Keegan, who recently narrowed his top group to just three schools, had a flood of crystal balls for the good guys lately. Michigan holds a commanding 94 percent lead, with the remaining six percent being from an outdated for Ohio State prediction.

Michigan fans are understandably gun-shy with things after what happened with 5-star safety Daxton Hill and 2020 4-star quarterback Harrison Bailey, but this seems to be close to wrapped up for the Wolverines.

Michigan checking in on Rutgers’ running back commit

After the Eric Gray de-commitment, it looks like the Michigan staff has been looking around to fill another spot at running back. One name they have been interested in is 3-star Kay’Ron Adams, according to Lorenz ($).

Per Lorenz, “Michigan has inquired on Warren (OH) Harding 2019 3-star running back Kay’Ron Adams twice within the last week.”

Adams has been picking up interest from other schools as well, receiving an offer from Iowa a couple days ago.

Michigan looks to add to the legend of Rutgers running back de-commits. Saquon Barkley, Jonathan Taylor and Stevie Scott were all committed to the Knights at one point. If Michigan decides to push hard here, hopefully they can continue the magic.

Friday Night Recaps Update

As promised in my final Friday Night Recaps of the season last week, here’s the update on the final two Michigan commits playing in their championship games last weekend.

Giles Jackson and his Freedom team lost a close, 28-21 game to Amador Valley in the NCS Division 1 final. Jackson did as much as he could, scoring twice, once on a 3-yard run, the other on a 39-yard reception. On the season, he finished with over 1,300 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

It was worse for Jack Stewart, whose New Canaan team was shutout 34-0 by Greenwich in the state championship game. The Rams’ offense was stifled, being held to only 142 yards. Still, this was a remarkable run for New Canaan, who started the season 3-2 and made the championship game as the lowest seed.

It was a disappointing end for both players this weekend, but here’s hoping they have more success once they arrive at Michigan.

The early signing period is coming, so hold on tight and stick with Maize n Brew, where we’ll have all the coverage you’ll need as the 2019 class finishes up.