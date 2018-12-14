Here are Michigan’s 4 official visitors for this weekend

The final window to host prospects on campus during the contact period is this week, so the staff is taking the opportunity to bring in a handful of top targets they are still pursuing. Everyone listed here will be an official visitor, and for most of them, Michigan’s chances have risen greatly in the recent days and weeks.

This is the last push to close strong before the early signing period next week, where most of the class will take shape. Getting these guys on campus this weekend means it’ll be their last visits, which always is a major advantage.

Here’s who’ll be in Ann Arbor this weekend.

Anthony Solomon - 4-star, #193 overall, #10 OLB

This recruitment has done quite the turnaround. In the winter of 2017, Michigan was the heavy favorite for the 4-star linebacker from Florida. But then over the summer and 2017 season, local Miami (FL) offered and Solomon visited its campus several times, leading to his commitment to the Hurricanes in April.

Michigan has apparently kept contact, though, and kept his interest enough to plan this official visit. Miami had a very disappointing season, and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz just left to become the head coach at Temple. Now, as Michigan searches for another linebacker or two for the class, crystal balls are rolling in for the Maize and Blue. This flip looks more likely than not.

Cornelius Johnson - 4-star, #256 overall, #39 WR

Finally, it seems like some circumstances outside of Michigan’s control have worked in its favor. Despite being the first school to discover Johnson’s potential, the 6-foot-3 receiver from Connecticut was favoring Notre Dame and Stanford more during his recruitment. However, the Irish filled up and don’t have room in their class, and the Cardinal are in better position for top-100 receiver Elijah Higgins. This means Michigan can jump to the top of the list, thanks to the consistent pursuit of Johnson.

Another contender hanging around is Penn State, where Johnson took an official visit to last weekend. But now Michigan has the last visit and the family connection, as his mother is an alum. With Johnson deciding Dec. 19, the Wolverines are in favorable position.

Danielson Ike - 3-star, #592 overall, #45 OT

Ike has been sort of put on the back burner as Michigan starts looking more and more likely to land 4-star offensive lineman Trevor Keegan. Still, whenever you have the chance to bring a talented offensive lineman prospect on campus, you take it.

The Kansas City native has tumbled down the rankings a bit with the latest updates on the recruiting services, but is a solid contingency plan for the staff. His other main contenders seem to be Indiana and Oklahoma, though the crystal ball also has a pick for Miami.

Sam Snyder - 3-star, #1124 overall, #47 TE

The Michigan staff seems to be open to taking another tight end in this class, and Snyder was offered a scholarship a few weeks ago. The former Louisville commit has been hot on the recruiting trail lately, with offers from Florida State and Baylor also coming in the last month.

Baylor seems to be the main competition here, as Snyder took an official to Waco at the end of November. But Michigan gets the last visit here, and if the coaching staff pushes hard, they could probably land him.

Also look out for PWO offeree Jordan Castleberry, who I interviewed earlier this week to be on campus this weekend. After de-committing from West Virginia this week, he’s basically a lock to walk-on with the Wolverines.

If I had a crystal ball, I would predict Solomon and Johnson end up in the class after this weekend. It’s going to be a wild finish before the early signing period, so stick with Maize n Brew as we provide you with all of the recruiting news and updates.