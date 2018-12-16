Michigan gets PWO commitment from Ohio RB Jordan Castleberry

Michigan received a commitment in the preferred walk-on variety from 2019 Ohio running back Jordan Castleberry on Saturday night.

This was a quick turnaround for Castleberry, who was offered by the staff Monday and backed off from his commitment to West Virginia the next day.

Castleberry called Michigan his “dream school” in my interview with him last week, after he received his PWO offer. Here’s his description of what in the program stands out to him:

“The history, and excellence it holds at a high standard, it’s a great special place even outside of sports and football.”

The 5-foot-8, 193-pound running back rushed for 1,543 yards and 20 touchdowns during his team’s state title winning team this season.

Castleberry becomes the third member of the St. Edward’s program to commit to Michigan’s 2019 class, all of which have come in a different capacity. 3-star wide receiver Quintel Kent is on full scholarship and has been committed since the summer. Earlier this week, athlete Caden Kolesar joined the team as a grayshirt commit.

It will be interesting to see in what capacity Castleberry contributes to the team. His speed and acceleration could certainly help out on special teams early on, with the chance to crack the running back rotation later on in his career.

Check out some highlights below.