4-star OLB Anthony Solomon commits to Michigan

Another day, another commitment for the Michigan football program. The Wolverines wrapped up the weekend by flipping 4-star linebacker Anthony Solomon from Miami. Solomon was on campus for an official visit.

This recruitment came back from the dead a few weeks ago. After visiting Ann Arbor for a five-day unofficial in the winter of 2017, Michigan was considered the heavy favorite. But that summer, local Miami offered and Solomon visited their campus several times. Eventually he committed to the Hurricanes in April.

As the staff increasingly targeted other linebackers to add to their class, and with Miami’s disappointing season, the spark between the two parties was reignited. Michigan planted themselves as a serious candidate to flip the 4-star, and after Miami defensive coordinator Manny Diaz left to become the head coach at Temple, it was all but wrapped up.

The 6-foot, 190-pound outside linebacker is ranked 193rd in the country and No. 10 at his position. This commitment keeps Michigan’s class at eigth in the country and first in the Big Ten.

Michigan looks to stay hot on the recruiting trail until at least Wednesday, the first day recruits in the class of 2019 can sign with their schools.

Here’s Solomon’s senior season highlights for your enjoyment: