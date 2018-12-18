2021 ATH Liam Clifford ‘shocked’ to receive offer from Michigan

Tomorrow may begin the early signing period for the 2019 class, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to look ahead to future classes and see what kind of talent will be waiting for the Michigan Wolverines, and vice versa.

One prospect already offered by Michigan is 2021 athlete Liam Clifford, a native of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Michigan offered the 6-foot-2, 190-pounder about two weeks ago, and it was Clifford’s first Power 5 offer.

Blessed and excited to have received my first offer from the University of Michigan!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PwO1CkKXGt — Liam Clifford (@liamcliff7) December 6, 2018

Clifford received a text from his high school coach while at school one day to come to his office. When he got there, head coach Jim Harbaugh and linebackers coach Al Washington were waiting for him.

“We talked for about 20 minutes and then they actually didn’t tell me they were going to offer me when we talked,” he said. “I went back to class and then about an hour later my coach texted me and told me that coach Harbaugh offered me a scholarship to the University of Michigan.”

With Michigan being the first big offer, what were the feelings like for the high school sophomore?

“To be honest, I was shocked,” Clifford said. “I really didn’t expect to get an offer from them that day when I walked out of my coaches office. But as the day went on the excitement just grew and grew and I am just beyond thankful for the opportunity the Michigan coaching staff has given me.”

Since his offer from U-M, Clifford has received scholarships from Pitt and Cincinnati. Other schools he has communicated with include Ohio State, Kentucky and Boston College.

Michigan is recruiting Clifford as an athlete, although he admitted the two positions he would likely play in college are wide receiver and quarterback. And with tape like this, my bet is Harbaugh would love him at receiver.

Clifford said he attended a camp at U-M over the summer, but that was the only time he has visited. However, with the offer now on the table, he does plan on visiting again, “maybe sometime in January to really check out more of the campus and everything.” He also plans to visit Ohio State and Kentucky in January.

Finally, when it comes time to deciding his future school, Clifford, at this moment, is all about acquiring the best education.

“I’m looking for the school with the best education and a football program that makes me feel like family and has a family atmosphere,” he said.

Obviously, this recruitment has a looooong way to go, but if Michigan sees the talent in Clifford already, fans should be excited for what the future holds for him.

