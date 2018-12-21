Jim Harbaugh has at least one quarterback committed now for the 2020 class.

3-star JD Johnson of Phoenix, Ariz. announced his verbal to Michigan Friday morning via Twitter.

Michigan lands 2020 QB JD Johnson https://t.co/VkWuSoP33N — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 21, 2018

Johnson holds offers from Arizona and South Carolina, among others.

The Pinnacle High product stands 6-foot-4, 190 pounds. He ranks as the No. 558 player nationally, No. 25 pro-style quarterback and No. 18 in-state according to 247Sports.

He is the fifth commitment in the 2020 class, which includes 4-stars in cornerback Andre Seldon and receiver Kalil Branham.

Expect Michigan to continue pursuing Jay Butterfield, a 4-star signal caller out of Brentwood, Calif. His coach told Maize N’ Brew recently Michigan is a favorite alongside nearby Stanford.