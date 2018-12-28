Friday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Post-holiday recruiting hangover

Happy Friday everyone, and welcome to another edition of the Michigan Recruiting Roundup!

3-star 2019 CB plans official visit to U-M

You may have thought recruiting for 2019 was over, but we still have a little more than a month before the February signing day. And one uncommitted player is eyeing a visit to AA.

3-star cornerback Collin Duncan shared his official visit plans with 247Sports’ John Garcia Jr. ($), and Michigan is on the docket for a Jan. 18 visit. His other planned official visit will be to Mississippi State Jan. 11.

Michigan has yet to offer a scholarship to Duncan, but safeties coach Chris Partridge stopped by his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama earlier this month. With that said, the Wolverines are recruiting him to play safety.

“They said that they like my size and that I can cover,” Duncan said. “And that I can hit at the safety position.”

The 6-foot, 190-pounder has an offer from Mississippi State already, and has also been in touch with South Carolina, who has also offered him. If the Wolverines really want him for their 2019 class, time is running out to pull the trigger on an offer.

Check out some of Duncan’s senior season highlights below.

Michigan makes top lists of 3 highly-ranked 2020 players

It was a very merry Christmas for Jim Harbaugh and company, as the Wolverines were included on the top lists of three 4-star or higher players.

The first player to announce this was 4-star running back Mookie Cooper, who included the Wolverines in his top 10.

Cooper is listed as an athlete on 247Sports, but is mainly being recruited as a running back. He is the 85th ranked player in his class and holds offers from all over. He also included Alabama, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Illinois, Florida, Texas, LSU and Nebraska on his top list.

Next up to announce his top 10 was 5-star wide receiver Julian Fleming. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder from Catawissa, Pennsylvania announced on Christmas Day that his top list includes Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Georgia, USC, Virginia Tech, Clemson, LSU and Florida.

Fleming is the No. 1 receiver in his class and the No. 5 overall player. Penn State is the clear favorite in this recruitment, as you can tell from just his Twitter account, so it will be a tough pull for any other program. But crazier things have happened, right?

Also announcing his top list on Christmas Day was 4-star wide receiver Jadon Thompson. The 6-foot-2, 160-pounder from Chicago also put Illinois, Purdue, Missouri, Michigan State and Minnesota in his top six.

Michigan offered Thompson a scholarship in May, but has yet to visit Ann Arbor. With him narrowing his choices down to just six schools, you would imagine a visit to all his finalists would be next up for him.

That's all for today!