Friday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Some interesting developments down the stretch

It has been a very intriguing week in the world of Michigan football recruiting. We have a lot to cover so let’s just jump in.

Wolverines extend a couple interesting offers

With news of Jeff Brohm staying in West Lafayette, that means the 2019 Purdue recruiting class gets to keep its prized possession — 4-star defensive end George Karlaftis.

Because of that, the Wolverines extended offers to a couple defensive linemen this past week. The first we will discuss is 3-star Jared Harrison-Hunte. He is a 6-foot-4, 286-pound defensive tackle from Middle Village, New York and has other offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee, Georgia, LSU and others. Basically, he is a known and wanted player in this class.

According to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($), Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison visited the youngster at his school and extended the offer. But another thing Dohn mentions in the article is defensive coordinator Don Brown told Harrison-Hunte’s high school staff if a spot were to open, he would be the player the Michigan staff went after.

“The spot that opened up” being Karlaftis staying at Purdue.

Harrison-Hunte does not plan on making a final decision until the February signing day, so Brown, Mattison and company have some time to work on this recruitment.

The second offer was to 4-star defensive tackle D’Von Ellies. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 280 pounds, the Owings Mills, Maryland prospect holds other offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Florida, USC and other elite programs.

According to Dohn ($), Pep Hamilton visited Ellies in his school Tuesday and almost immediately started making plans for him to come see Michigan on an official visit. He has already visited Ohio State, Penn State and USC, so this would be a big move getting him on the U-M campus.

The Nittany Lions lead the crystal ball with 93 percent, while Ohio State holds the other seven percent.

It sounds like Michigan is highly interested in both Ellies and Harrison-Hunte, so we will have to wait and see how all this plays out, likely over the next couple months.

Michigan staff visits Daxton Hill

Following our theme of reporting in-home visits, Brown, tight ends coach Sherrone Moore and safeties coach Chris Partridge visited with 2019 5-star safety commit Daxton Hill Wednesday at his home in Oklahoma, according to The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz ($).

This is just another routine check-in with a highly-ranked commit in the class. Nothing too serious going on here.

Hill plans on signing his letter of intent in a couple weeks during the early signing period. However, he will not be enrolling early.

Michigan recruiting 4-star FSU LB commit hard

2019 4-star Florida State linebacker commit Kalen DeLoach has made it clear he is interested in two schools — Michigan and Auburn — as well as the Seminoles.

Jim Harbaugh has also made it clear he is interested in the Savannah, Georgia native, showing up to his mom and dad’s workplaces last week.

Even though he is committed to FSU, his recruitment is “wide open” according to TMI’s Sam Webb ($).

DeLoach, along with his parents, addressed a rumor that the 4-star plans to sign his letter of intent with the Seminoles on Dec. 19, the early signing period date.

“Hell no,” DeLoach’s father said in regards to if that will actually happen.

Michigan had an in-home visit Tuesday, as Brown and Partridge visited the DeLoach’s. They talked about football a lot more during this visit, as Harbaugh’s previous stops have been about the education and family aspect of coming to Michigan.

“They talked about how I can be plugged into the defense,” DeLoach said. “Fill in behind Devin Bush and just make plays playing man coverage because they play a lot of man. (They said) just come in and work hard. They want to coach me.”

Another thing that interested the DeLoach’s is how Michigan has been going on yearly trips around the world.

“So not only (does Michigan) present the football aspect of it, but they’re actually giving these kids the opportunity to see the world through football,” DeLoach’s dad said. “That is unique. There are not many college programs giving kids the opportunity to see the world (through) a different set of lenses with their helmets off. So that was very intriguing to his mother and I. We’re excited about that opportunity as well.”

Auburn gets an in-home visit, and then Florida State will get the last one. After that, the plan is for DeLoach to sit down and discuss things with his parents and then “hopefully between December the 19th and the 21st he’ll make his formal announcement of where he’ll continue to play football.”

It really seems like Michigan is giving DeLoach a ton to think about. In my opinion, it looks like Michigan is in a really good position to flip this recruitment upside down. With his parents love for the university and everything it has to offer, at this point I would be shocked to see this thing not turn out in Michigan’s favor.

That’s all for this week! Come on back Monday for another recruiting roundup.