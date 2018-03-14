Wednesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Recruits enjoying their visits to campus

Welcome to another edition of the Michigan Wednesday Recruiting Roundup! Let’s not waste a second more and dive into this week’s Michigan recruiting news.

Michigan making big strides with three-star defensive end

In an interview with Maize n Brew’s own Trevor Woods (FREE), New Jersey defensive end Aenas Discomo had some glowing remarks after his visit last weekend to campus.

Recapping his visit, Discomo said “Overall, it was great to see the balance of academics and big time football and I saw that the players are genuinely happy and enjoying their times there.”

He also added that “as of right now, (Michigan is) definitely my favorite school.”

Soon after the visit, TWI’s Steve Lorenz put in the first crystal ball ($) for Discomo in Michigan’s favor. Michigan’s main competition will be Boston College, who Discomo’s father played for in the ‘90s.

Four-star running back impressed during second visit

Four-star Avon, Indiana running back Sampson James returned to Ann Arbor last weekend for his second visit. James first visited for the Ohio State game last fall.

In an interview with TMI’s Steve Wiltfong ($), James expressed his feelings about Michigan’s advantages both on and off the field.

“Academically the support we get there it’s amazing,” he said. “It’s unbelievable. Besides academically, I met with the strength and conditioning staff and love what they’re about. They really develop guys there. They define what your weaknesses are and really develop you.”

James also got a tour of the facilities hosted by his former teammate and current Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters. James talked about his relationship with Peters, saying “He said he thinks (Michigan) would be a great fit for me and I have a great opportunity there.”

James is also considering Ohio State, Notre Dame, Indiana and Purdue.

Michigan makes top group for five-star cornerback

Confirmed by 247Sports (FREE), Louisiana cornerback Derek Stingley narrowed his list down to six schools this past weekend, and the Wolverines made the cut.

Stingley is the No. 2 cornerback in the nation, according to 247Sports’ composite. Pulling a top recruit from Louisiana is always tough, and LSU has all of the crystal balls in their favor right now. However, Stingley’s primary recruiter is Chris Partridge, and you can never count him out of a battle for any recruit.

Four-star wide receiver sets official visit date

In an interview with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($), Hollywood, Florida four-star wide receiver John Dunmore talked about his upcoming visit to Ann Arbor. The visit will be on the weekend of April 14, which happens to be the day of the public spring game.

Dunmore discussed his reasoning for visiting, saying “I want to get a better feel for the program as a whole. I’m still learning a lot about the program and I consider Michigan to be one of the schools that I am taking seriously.”

The recent hire of Jim McElwain has a large impact on this recruitment, as Dunmore was committed to Florida before McElwain was fired this past season. About McElwain, Dunmore said “I mean, having him there coaching the wide receivers is a plus because I do have a relationship with him, but I was already taking them seriously before he got there.”

Dunmore is the 22nd ranked wide receiver in the nation and the 118th ranked prospect overall.

That’s all the recruiting news for this week. Come back next week for more Michigan recruiting updates!