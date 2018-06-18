Michigan football June 18 camp preview and visitor list

Starting off an exciting week in Michigan recruiting is the two-day camp the staff will hold on June 18 and 19.

This camp will assemble the most talent the staff has hosted this spring. Several top targets will participate, giving them a chance to meet and be coached up by Michigan’s staff. There may even be a commit watch for a couple of them.

I’ll run down the most important visitors and give a quick summary on each player’s recruitment. This is an unofficial list, as players get added and dropped at the last minute all the time for these events.

2019 Targets

Rodas Johnson — 4-star, #236 overall, #14 DT

Johnson became an unexpected candidate to become a Wolverine once it looked like Notre Dame and Penn State started focusing on other targets. There’s a good chance Johnson could commit while camping this week. A chance to take a 4-star out of Columbus is too good to pass up.

David Ojabo — 3-star, #481 overall, #32 SDE

Potential, potential, potential. Having only played one year of organized football, Ojabo is oozing with upside, and teams are starting to notice. He’s collected a boatload of offers this spring, but Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State seem to have stood out to him so far. Penn State has all of the Crystal Balls right now, but Michigan looks to change that during this visit.

Erick All — 3-star, #498 overall, #22 TE

The Ohio prospect has seen his recruitment blow up in the last month or so, picking up offers from Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida State, Notre Dame and Michigan State. Michigan is making him a top priority at the position, especially after missing on 4-star Luke Deal.

Demontae Crumes — 3-star, #627 overall, #84 WR

The Louisville decommit has picked up some notable offers of late, including Michigan, Michigan State and Oregon. Michigan needs to pick up a couple receivers in this class, and since not too many players stand out as favorites, Crumes could be an intriguing option.

Joey Velazquez — 3-star, #645 overall, #53 S (247Sports ranking)

Velazquez is an interesting recruit. Not fully evaluated because of his baseball commitment to Ohio State, he flashes the athleticism and skills to be a highly rated football player. Only 247Sports has ranked him so far, but once the other sites catch on, he is a candidate for a steep climb in the rankings. Once Velazquez decided he wanted to play football at the next level, Michigan jumped out immediately. Signs point to him joining the class, possibly as a Viper, if Michigan takes him.

2020 Targets

Michael Drennen II — 4-star, #186 overall, #19 RB (247Sports ranking)

This will be Drennen’s second visit to Ann Arbor, after visiting earlier this spring. He has not been offered a scholarship yet, but he has a good chance to earn one this week. Ohio State is the early leader, with all four Crystal Balls in for the Buckeyes. But if Drennen receives a scholarship, Michigan could jump right in the race.

Bryce Mostella — 4-star, #243 overall, #13 WDE (247Sports ranking)

A Grand Rapids native, Michigan became the immediate favorite for the defensive end as soon as Michigan offered last month. Remember his name for the future.

2021 Targets

Jack Sawyer — SDE, no ranking

It’s very early for players who are only rising sophomores in high school, but Sawyer is notable. He has loads of potential and should be highly ranked when his time comes. He’s from Ohio, so the Buckeyes are supposedly the leader, but it’s so early to determine that. He does attend Pickerington North High School, which produced former Wolverine Jake Butt. Notably, Sawyer also plays tight end.

Michigan could be in line for an incredible week of recruiting, starting things off with this camp. I’d say the most likely candidates to commit while on campus are the pair from Columbus, Johnson and Velazquez.

Even if no one commits while visiting, Michigan is certainly improving their standing with all these prospects while getting a chance to coach them up and show them how they operate at Michigan.

Stay tuned for a list of visitors for the weekend, coming in the next couple of days, once more names are finalized.