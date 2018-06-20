 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2020 in-state CB Andre Seldon Jr. commits to Michigan

The Wolverines received their second commitment of the 2020 class in as many days.

By Von Lozon
Capitol One Orange Bowl - Florida State v Michigan Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

And just like that, the Michigan Wolverines have two players committed to their 2020 class.

In-state cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. made his verbal pledge to the Wolverines on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound cornerback hails from Belleville. He is the 24th ranked cornerback and the 350th overall player in his class, according to 247Sports. He doesn’t have a composite score just yet.

He participated at a camp at Grand Valley State University with Michigan coaches in attendance just a couple weeks ago. He did not receive an offer during that camp.

However, Seldon Jr. got his offer Monday after a camp in Ann Arbor and almost committed on the spot, according to LandOf10’s Evan Petzold. Instead, he took a couple days to reflect on the offer and pulled the trigger this afternoon.

Seldon Jr. joins 3-star wide receiver and Columbus, Ohio native Kalil Branham, who made his commitment Tuesday, as the second verbal commitment of the 2020 class.

Michigan is 2-for-2 in two days receiving verbal commitments. With recruiting heating up, will the Wolverines receive another commitment in the near future? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned.

