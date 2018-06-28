No. 1 player in 2020 class DE Bryan Bresee includes Michigan in top 15

Michigan still has a ways to go before signing its 2019 class, but it is off to a good start with its 2020 class.

With two commits already in place, and a few guys extremely interested in the program like 5-star offensive tackle Myles Hinton and 4-star quarterback Harrison Bailey, the Wolverines have now officially piqued the interest of another important piece of the 2020 class.

Defensive end Bryan Bresee, the top player in the 2020 class, released his top 15 schools Thursday, and among them is the University of Michigan. Also included are Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Clemson, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, USC, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

Hailing from Damascus, Maryland, Bresee checks in at 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds. He will be a junior in the fall and he is already as tall as Rashan Gary and as heavy as Maurice Hurst...good grief. For a kid going into his junior year of high school, it’s unfair how good his measurables are.

Ohio State, unfortunately, owns the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions with 83 percent so far. Maryland holds the other 17 percent.

You can check out highlights of Bresee’s sophomore season below. If you’re the type of person that is into star high school players beating up on players that aren’t even close to his skill level, you will absolutely want to check it out.