Michigan football recruiting note: APB Giles Jackson

I spoke with 2019 3-star all-purpose back Giles Jackson Thursday afternoon and he is just about ready to make his college decision.

Jackson told me he plans to make his commitment Friday, Aug. 24. The final four schools on his list are Michigan, USC, Oregon and Oregon State.

He also told me he doesn’t plan to make any more official visits before Aug. 24. According to 247Sports, Jackson’s most recent visit, and his final visit before his commitment, was on June 22 to...Ann Arbor.

If I had access to put in a crystal ball, I’d put one in for Michigan. After speaking with him a few times, he seems very high on the team and the coaching staff heading into the season. Michigan had the last visit for Jackson, which is oftentimes a good thing. In this case, I would say it is definitely a good thing.

Here’s what he told me June 28 that gives me optimism in favor of U-M:

“I put Michigan in my top four because I felt super comfortable there on my visit and the coaches and the players treated me great, and I like how they are changing their offense around for guys like me.”

From what I’ve heard, Michigan is adding a versatile position to the offense. Jackson described it to me as “a slot/running back position,” and “basically adding jet sweeps and wildcats. Somewhat similar to what they did with Jabrill Peppers on offense.”

I think this is having a huge affect on Jackson’s recruitment to Michigan. He is as versatile as they come and he believes he’d thrive in that role, and I think he’d thrive there, too. If this position is being added to the offense this season, which I expect it to be, I would imagine junior Eddie McDoom and true freshman Michael Barrett would get playing time there.

Jackson was one of the most electric players at The Opening Finals ($). He measured at 5-foot-8 and 181 pounds. He ran a 4.43 40-yard dash (second-best among running backs by literally 0.01 second to 4-star John Emery) and a 3.85 short shuttle, the best of the timed short shuttles among running backs.

Only one crystal ball prediction is entered currently, and Michigan is the choice.

Jackson picked up a fourth star on 247Sports yesterday, but remains a 3-star talent on the composite rankings. He is the sixth-best all-purpose back and the No. 420 player in the 2019 class.

Check out highlights from The Opening Finals by clicking here.