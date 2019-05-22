Wednesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Top overall target is ready to decide

After a slow period, recruiting is starting to really heat up for Michigan as the calendar is poised to flip to June. See what’s happening on the recruiting trail that could lead to a big boost in the 2020 class.

Top DE target announces decision date

It’s time for possibly the coaches’ most coveted target in the 2020 class to make a decision. In-state 4-star defensive end Braiden McGregor tweeted out Sunday night he plans to announce his commitment Friday evening at 7 p.m.

This has been a Michigan-Notre Dame battle for a while, and McGregor has seen both campuses plenty. In encouraging news for the Wolverines, the crystal ball read 9-to-2 in their favor, and 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong and Steve Lorenz both confirmed they aren’t planning to change their picks from Michigan.

Barring any changes with new information approaching Friday night, Michigan looks to be in a good spot to land the top 100 target. It does appear to be extremely close between his two finalists, but if Michigan does land McGregor he will immediately become the jewel of the class and has the potential to rise to 5-star status by the end of the cycle. Hold on tight.

4-star DT sets official visit

While the program looks to be in good shape at defensive end, the tackle spot has been another story. However, according to The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz, 4-star Kedrick Bingley-Jones has made plans to take an official visit to Ann Arbor ($).

After visiting his high school in North Carolina last week, the staff has locked up the weekend of June 7 for Bingley-Jones to visit campus for the first time. His crystal ball is split between North Carolina State, UNC and Florida, and his only other official visit is set for Ohio State, so this recruitment seems wide open.

Bingley-Jones sits as the No. 155 player in the country and 14th at defensive tackle. He’d fill a huge need along the defensive line if the staff makes a great impression during his visit.

Top 100 OT schedules first visit

One offensive lineman Michigan has been involved with for a long time but surprisingly hasn’t hosted on campus yet is Oklahoma 4-star Andrew Raym.

TMI’s Brice Marich has confirmed that will change on June 8, when Raym will finally visit Ann Arbor ($). Importantly, this will be an unofficial visit, allowing him to get back to campus on an official, probably during the season.

Michigan is in Raym’s top five schools, along with Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M. The crystal ball is in heavy favor of the local Sooners, where he was formerly committed. But with everything at Michigan being new to Raym, the staff will have a real opportunity to make an impression.

3-star Viper target plans official visit date

Yet another target who will be on campus on June 21 is New York 3-star athlete William Mohan. While speaking to 247Sports’ Brian Dohn, Mohan said he’s talked with his family to schedule the visit during the big recruiting weekend ($).

During the interview, Mohan shared his thoughts on the Wolverines, saying “They show me love. I love the vibe, love the people, love the coaches. The place is amazing. It felt like home.”

He also plans on visiting Ohio State, Penn State and Miami sometime this summer, but I think he’ll be on commitment watch when he makes the trip.

That wraps up this week’s Recruiting Roundup! Hopefully by this time next week, Michigan will have a new highest-ranked player in the class.