Friday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Visiting more 2020 prospects

Happy Friday, and happy Memorial Day weekend, Michigan football recruiting fans!

Since coming back from South Africa, a big portion of the coaching staff has been out on the road recruiting. Hell, Ed Warinner has logged so many miles he tweeted about it.

That is a wrap on Spring travel. I am officially off the road when I get back to AA tonight. Delayed in St Louis but had an awesome spring seeing tons of Dudes who love UM. Been to Africa in between and crossed 9 time zones in the process. Ready to enjoy Memorial weekend 〽️ — Ed Warinner (@4Warinner) May 24, 2019

You deserve it, Ed.

On today’s roundup, we’ll dive in to some of those players the staff went out to see this past week. Let’s jump right in.

2020 4-star OL Andrew Raym

As first reported by The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) and confirmed by Maize n Brew, Warinner stopped by the state of Oklahoma to see one of the top guards in the country.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder told Maize n Brew his visit with Warinner was good. He has Michigan in his top five, and is due to unofficially visit Ann Arbor for the first time on June 8.

It is unknown when he wants to commit, but he has expressed using his official visit for a game day, so it may not be for a while.

2020 4-star OL Roger Rosengarten

Warinner also swung through Littleton, Colorado on Wednesday to pay a visit to Rosengarten, according to TMI’s Marich ($). If Littleton, Colorado rings a bell, it’s because that is the hometown of Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey.

Rosengarten was offered by the staff in January and visited a couple months ago. All signs right now point to him eventually committing to Oregon, but Michigan could turn the tide by getting him on campus for an official visit.

At 6-foot-7 and 275 pounds, Rosengarten is a true tackle prospect, where a lot of the guys Michigan is recruiting this cycle could wind up inside or outside.

2020 3-star TE Joe Royer

The Wolverines also paid a visit to the 6-foot-5, 225-pounder from Cincinnati, Ohio on Tuesday, according to TMI’s Steve Lorenz ($).

Royer is certainly a lesser-known prospect than top tight end prospect 4-star Theo Johnson, who put Michigan in his top seven list Thursday, but still could present an option to the Wolverines if Johnson chooses to go to a different school.

Royer has other offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Louisville, Pitt, Rutgers, Nebraska, Iowa State and more.

That’s it for this week! Enjoy your long holiday weekend!