Friday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Odds and ends

Hey everyone, and welcome in to another Friday Michigan Recruiting Roundup!

It has been a relatively slow week in the recruiting world, but we still have a few updates to provide you today, so let’s get to it.

2020 3-star DL recaps visit

One name we have talked about a bit here and there is 3-star defensive lineman Van Fillinger. The 6-foot-3.5, 250-pounder from Draper, Utah is a lifelong Michigan fan and has been quite vocal about his love for the Wolverines.

He visited Michigan last weekend and told Maize n Brew about his time in Ann Arbor.

“Went great,” he said. “(I found out) just how I fit into the program, (and) met some coaches, too.”

Next up for Fillinger is a few weeks off from his recruitment. After that, he plans on going down south to visit Alabama, Texas and LSU.

Whether he is a take for Michigan is the big question mark here. All nine crystal ball predictions are in for Michigan, but I have a feeling Michigan is going in on other targets at the moment — 4-star Antwaun Powell being the biggest one. We will just have to monitor this situation, and we will bring you an update when one is available.

2020 in-state 3-star ‘working on’ official visit to U-M

One of the top athletes in the state of Michigan in the 2020 class is Muskegon 3-star Cameron Martinez. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder is being recruited as a wide receiver by Josh Gattis, who has been one of the lead recruiters for Martinez since taking over as Michigan’s offensive coordinator.

“Yeah, I’m working on (the official visit) with Josh Gattis,” Martinez recently told Maize n Brew.

He also mentioned his official visit to Michigan’s top contender in this recruitment, Ohio State, is scheduled for June 21-23. That is unfortunate news for the Wolverines because that is shaping up to be a star-studded recruiting weekend in Ann Arbor.

Nevertheless, it looks like the Buckeyes are making a big push here to land Martinez.

2020 3-star TE puts U-M in top 10

I can hear the complaints already.

“But Von, Michigan doesn’t need any more tight ends! Speed in Space, remember?!”

Truth be told, tight ends will definitely be utilized in a good way in Josh Gattis’ scheme.

2020 3-star tight end Blake Smith included Michigan in his top 10, along with some other really good football schools in Alabama, Ohio State, Nebraska, NC State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Washington.

The real question for the 6-foot-4, 247-pounder from Southlake, Texas is, “Why is he ranked a low 3-star talent if he has 5-star offers?” It probably has something to do with the fact his first ever ranking on 247Sports’ composite came just a few months back on March 15. It may also be because he split time at tight end and quarterback last year.

Michigan offered Smith on May 24 — the same day Alabama offered — and Ohio State offered May 29, which so happens to be the same day Smith put out his top 10 list.

Watch his junior year film below. In my eyes, he is probably due for a ratings bump.

That’s all for this week! Have a great weekend, everybody.