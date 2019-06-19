Wednesday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Official visit shuffling and safety visits

On the precipice of Michigan’s biggest recruiting weekend of the year in just a couple of days, there is plenty of action happening on the recruiting trail. Check out what’s going on in this week’s Recruiting Roundup.

4-star DE cancels official visit

The visitors list will be a little shorter than expected this weekend, after The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz confirmed Virginia defensive end Antwaun Powell will not be making the trip ($).

This is a pretty abrupt turnaround from where Michigan stood with Powell, as it wasn’t out of the realm of possibility he could have committed this weekend if not for this recent development. Apparently the hesitation is coming from Michigan’s side, as Powell has some lingering shoulder issues that may affect his play.

We’ll see if other schools, namely Oklahoma, are as scared off as Michigan is down the road, but it seems like the Wolverines pursuit of this 4-star is over.

3-star DE schedules official visit

On the other hand, Michigan seems to have moved on to another target who may have rose up its board following the Powell news. 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reports Maryland defensive end Kris Jenkins will join the large group of visitors next weekend on an official visit ($).

This will be Jenkins’ second official visit, following a trip to Northwestern last weekend. He’s also considering Penn State and Maryland, where his father played in college. The elder Kris Jenkins had a long NFL career and played his high school ball at Belleville, which may help out Michigan’s chances here.

Baseball success intrigues 4-star prospect

One of the many safeties Michigan is targeting is New Jersey 4-star RJ Moten, who visited earlier this month. He caught up with TMI’s Brice Marich to express his feelings about his experience ($).

“Man, it was amazing. I’m speechless,” said Moten. “The staff, the academics and the bond the players have. That’s what I’m looking for.”

In addition to his football prowess, Moten is also a top baseball prospect, which is why the team’s success in Omaha has him interested.

“They said that I can succeed in both football and baseball at Michigan. I can see that too,” said Moten.

Given that Joey Velazquez was just given the same opportunity last cycle, it’s clear this offer is sincere.

Michigan understandably has 100 percent of the crystal balls given Moten’s comments, and he said he plans to commit sometime in late July.

Yet another 4-star safety enjoys visit

Michigan hosted blue chip safeties on back-to-back weekends, with 4-star Malcolm Greene making the trip last weekend. 247Sports’ Wiltfong provided some information on maybe the staff’s favorite prospect at the position ($).

”I loved the environment a lot.” Greene said. “The business program. And also the vibe from all of the coaches and the players.”

Greene also said he liked the school’s tradition and history of producing defensive backs. This was an unofficial visit, so Michigan will have another chance to impress him during the season. They’ll be battling the likes of Stanford, Notre Dame, Duke, Virginia Tech and North Carolina for his services.

That wraps up this week’s edition of the Wednesday Recruiting Roundup! Check back soon for a visitor’s list for this weekend’s festivities, and more updates and news as it comes out.