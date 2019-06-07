Friday Michigan Recruiting Roundup: Recruiting season is heating up

Welcome in to another Friday Michigan Recruiting Roundup, folks. Much like the summer weather, football recruiting is just beginning to heat up.

Today, we will go through a guy who just visited Michigan and holds the school in high regard, a prospect who is setting up a visit, and a very important in-state prospect in 2021.

2020 4-star WR visits U-M not long after offer

One of the prospects in the 2020 class who just burst onto the scene is wide receiver Roman Wilson. Michigan was quick to offer the 6-foot, 175-pound speedster from Hawaii after tearing up The Opening Regional last month, and he spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb ($) about his recent visit to campus.

“That one caught me by surprise because that was the first time I had talked to coach (Josh) Gattis on the phone,” Wilson said. “So that caught me by surprise. Usually coaches they won’t offer me at first. They want to talk to me for a while — they want to see what kind of person I am. But they talked to some of my coaches and found that out before even talking to me.”

“(Gattis) just said to me that he wanted to bring in my speed because there (are) not many people like that at Michigan. He said he thought that I can stretch the field out, make plays, and bring Michigan back to what they used to be.”

And the speed is definitely an eye-catcher, as he clocked in at 4.37 for his 40-yard dash time at The Opening Regional. He would definitely be a fine addition to Gattis’ Speed in Space mantra he brought to Michigan.

Wilson also told Webb he plans to cut down his list of suitors soon and he wants to visit Michigan Stadium for The Game in November. With that said, he plans on making his commitment “probably after” his senior season.

2020 3-star LB planning trip to U-M

According to TMI’s Brice Marich ($), 2020 3-star linebacker Devon Betty is intending to visit Michigan at some point this summer, and it could be within the next few weeks.

Betty is a former high school teammate of incoming true freshman Anthony Solomon, another linebacker from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That connection surely cannot hurt the Wolverines if they are serious about their pursuit of Betty.

“(Solomon is) my brother,” Betty said. “We are like family. He wants me to play with him.”

At 6-foot and 190 pounds, the 3-star has other offers from Miami (FL), Florida State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina and Maryland. The Wolverines offered him all the way back in May of last year, and he admits they are “one of my top schools.”

We will certainly have to wait and see after his trip to Ann Arbor to see how much Solomon is able to sway his opinion of the university.

Elite 2021 in-state RB talks U-M at recent football camp

West Bloomfield 4-star running back Donovan Edwards is going to be one of Michigan’s top priorities in the 2021 class. He is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back that has offers from all around the country, and to keep Edwards in-state will be a huge task for the Wolverines.

He was recently interviewed by TMI’s Josh Newkirk ($) while attending the Sound Mind Sound Body camp last weekend, and he discussed his relationship with his head recruiter from Michigan — running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

“I think we have a pretty good relationship,” Edwards said. “He is here right now, so after this I’m going to go speak to him.”

He also received an in-school visit from defensive coordinator Don Brown recently, and Dr. Blitz encouraged him to visit Ann Arbor June 17.

“I might go up there (then),” Edwards said.

Up next, Edwards plans on visiting Ohio State the weekend of June 21, and then Georgia not long after that. He is hoping to make his commitment by this time next year.

Edwards would be a very vital piece to Michigan’s 2021 class, especially given running back is one of the biggest needs for Michigan in both 2020 and 2021 classes. I expect the Wolverines to go all-in on Edwards, and it seems like they are doing solid work so far.

That is all for this week! Be sure to catch us again with more recruiting updates next week.