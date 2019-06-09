2020 3-star TE Matthew Hibner commits to Michigan

Michigan football’s 2020 class picked up yet another commitment Sunday night, as 3-star tight end Matthew Hibner joined the party.

I am extremely excited to announce that I am 100% committed to the University of Michigan! Thanks to every Coach who believed in me and recruited me. #GOBLUE 〽️ @Coach_SMoore @CoachCPartridge @CoachJim4UM @UMichFootball @LakeBraddockFB pic.twitter.com/Wb4viaUCdc — Matthew Hibner (@MatthewHibner) June 10, 2019

The Wolverines offered the 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end from Burke, Virginia on May 30, so Hibner did not take long to pledge his services to the Maize and Blue. He had other offers from Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Pitt, NC State, Georgia Tech, Arizona State and a bunch of Ivy League schools.

He is by far Michigan’s lowest-ranked commitment of the 2020 class — No. 1,016 according to 247Sports. However, Michigan has taken in a couple low-ranked tight ends over the last several seasons and has seen good results — Sean McKeon was No. 854 overall and Luke Schoonmaker was No. 796.

Hibner is the second tight end to commit to Michigan’s 2020 class — the first being Nick Patterson, the younger brother of Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson.

Check out his junior season highlights below.