Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Michigan on the outside looking in for five-star CB

We are nearly one month away from the December early signing period, and the Michigan Wolverines are trying to end the 2022 recruiting cycle by flipping a few big time targets.

We begin today’s Recruiting Roundup with the highest ranked recruit of the bunch who Michigan is trying to get a flip and signature from during the early signing period.

Bama, USC main schools vying for five-star CB

All cycle long, Michigan has been trying to get a flip out of 2022 five-star cornerback Domani Jackson. He has been committed to USC since January and hasn’t wavered on that pledge yet, but he has visited Michigan and Alabama thanks to the question mark hanging around the future status of his recruiter at USC, cornerbacks coach/interim head coach Donte Williams.

Jackson and his family went to Alabama this past weekend for its game against LSU and came away very impressed. So much so he went as far as to say it’s a two-horse race between USC and Alabama for his services, as he told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins ($).

“Yeah, it’s mainly USC and Bama for me,” Jackson said. “I like Michigan but it’s SC and Bama right now that I’m focusing on. I still like USC a lot and I still like Donte. I think he’s a great coach and can definitely develop me as well as anyone. Location really doesn’t matter for me, I’ll go anywhere and have no problem leaving home, that’s not why I picked USC.”

Jackson noted the two biggest things for his future college decision are “development and winning.” Clearly, the winning aspect doesn’t pertain to USC — that seems to be a proximity to home/comfortability thing — so if Michigan want to get back in it, it all starts with the on-field product the rest of the season. Win these next three games against Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State, and the door may open for Jackson to flip to Michigan.

This is a bit of a monkey wrench in this recruitment. All along, it appeared Williams’ long-term future at USC was the key in this recruitment. Now, Jackson is wanting to see success on the field as well. For Jim Harbaugh and company — keep winning and you’ve got a shot.

2023 four-star WR remains interested in U-M following visit

Let’s end today’s roundup with an update on one of Michigan’s top in-state targets in the 2023 class, four-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from West Bloomfield is one of the top talents in the Mitten State for his class, and the Wolverines have made him a huge priority since offering him back in June.

Morgan made his way to the Michigan/Indiana game last weekend, and told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) the Wolverines are still a team high on his list thanks to the endless pursuit from his former high school head coach Ron Bellamy.

“I hear from Bellamy at least once or twice a week,” Morgan said. “When I see everybody, the main message is I should come to Ann Arbor and they are setting a foundation for the next couple years for me to be able to fit in.

“(Michigan) is definitely up high in my decision.”

Morgan also told Marich he is tentatively thinking his commitment will happen on May 6 of next year. That day is Morgan’s birthday, so we’ll likely have to wait another half-year or so to see if he chooses Michigan or not. All three Crystal Balls are in favor of Michigan, so things are looking good so far.