Five-star Domani Jackson decommits from USC, will visit Michigan for Ohio State game

Longtime Michigan target and elite 2022 five-star cornerback Domani Jackson opened up his recruitment on Sunday night after almost a year of being committed to USC.

There were plenty of reasons for Jackson to decommit after USC fired Clay Helton this season and have sputtered to a 4-5 record so far, but it wasn’t clear if other schools could do enough to sway Jackson from his hometown team.

This development is happening a week after Jackson took an official visit to Alabama, who is seen as the other major threat to land the five-star other than Michigan. Unfortunately, the Crimson Tide do look to have a strong chance to eventually land Jackson, receiving a few Crystal Balls following his visit.

However, Jackson told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins he is planning to visit Michigan for the Ohio State game in a couple weeks. This is notable as it wasn’t certain if he’d make that visit or not before these comments.

Jackson also added in the interview he’s planning on committing during the first day of the Early Signing Period on Dec. 15, which means Michigan will be getting his final visit in all likelihood.

Michigan has been after Jackson for well over a year and has built strong relationships with his family. Jackson’s father grew up a huge Michigan fan and passed on that fandom to his son. Jackson is also close friends with fellow 2022 five-star defensive back and Michigan commit Will Johnson.

Will those factors be enough to overcome the allure of Nick Saban and Alabama? We’ll find out just about a month from now.