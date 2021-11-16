Recently-offered 2022 DE Ethan Burke hoping to visit Michigan for Ohio State game

The Michigan Wolverines continue to hunt for talent in the 2022 class as the early signing period continues to draw closer. They sent out an offer last Friday to Ethan Burke, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound defensive end from Austin, Texas.

Burke, who is committed to the University of Maryland to play lacrosse, has had a monster senior season on the gridiron. He has racked up 45 total tackles, 12 for loss, nine sacks, nine passes deflected, two forced fumbles and one interception for Westlake High School.

In an interview with Maize n Brew, Burke said he received a phone call from head coach Jim Harbaugh, who personally extended the offer.

“(Harbaugh) was really cool and seems like a great coach,” Burke said. “It was surreal talking to a coach that well-known throughout football. We talked about coming up for a game in the future as well as what Michigan football is about.”

That game in the future, according to Burke, is the Ohio State game. It isn’t 100% locked in just yet, but things are inching closer to that.

“Yes, I think I am going to be able to (visit that weekend),” he said.

He doesn’t know a ton about the program or the school just yet, but Burke had glowing things to say about what he does know about the University of Michigan.

“It’s a great school, they definitely have my attention,” Burke said. “I’m just looking forward to getting up there and seeing what the school is all about.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Ann Arbor as well as just experiencing a game with that much hype around it.”

He does not intent to sign his letter of intent until February, so Burke has a few months left to make some visits, sit down with his family and make the decision that is best for him. He holds other offers from Texas Tech, Utah, Baylor, Army and Air Force, and he admits holds high interest in all of them.

“I want to attend a larger school that makes me feel at home, and has a football team that feels like family,” he said about what he wants out of his future school.

Burke is not ranked on the composite, but does hold a three-star, 87-rating on 247Sports. Check out some of his midseason highlights below.