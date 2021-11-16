2022 four-star LB Jimmy Rolder commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines acquired a commitment very late Tuesday night, as 2022 four-star linebacker Jimmy Rolder made his verbal pledge official on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Chicago native was also considering Ohio State, Wisconsin, Illinois and a handful of other Big Ten teams.

This recruitment developed very fast for a lot of teams. Rolder blew up over the last month or so after releasing his midseason senior year highlight tape. That’s when he began to garner interest from the Michigan’s and Ohio State’s of the world.

George Helow and Mike Macdonald were his primary recruiters for Michigan and made him a top priority right away. Rolder visited Michigan for the Northwestern game, and clearly saw enough to pull the trigger.

Below is a scouting report from 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

“Physically has the size to play his style of ball at the Power Five level. Big hitter who plays with aggressiveness and shows explosion through his tackles. D1 baseball prospect who has a 6.92 60 down, a very good time for someone of his size. Uses that to get to the ball carrier on the football field and can get to the edges to make plays. Have not seen him in coverage as much but looks to have the athletic ability to do that. Has played some defensive end but projects as a true MIKE who could rush the passer in passing situations.”

Rolder is the No. 329 overall player on the composite.