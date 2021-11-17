Update on elite JUCO DL Jeffrey M’ba

The Michigan Wolverines continue to recruit the defensive line position hard in the 2022 class. A couple weeks ago, they made a rare offer to JUCO prospect Jeffrey M’ba, a prospect they originally recruited when he was in the high school ranks.

M’ba was set to officially visit Ann Arbor for the game against Ohio State next Saturday, but that visit is off, M’ba told Maize n Brew Tuesday afternoon.

“Nope, I will not visit Michigan (anymore),” M’ba said.

Instead, he will be visiting Auburn for its game against Alabama.

But not only will he not be visiting Michigan for The Game, but he won’t be visiting Michigan at all, effectively ending this recruitment for the Wolverines.

M’ba did not want to expand on why he won’t be visiting Michigan, but reiterated he will not be visiting Ann Arbor at all for the rest of his recruitment.

It’s unclear what exactly happened here, but the Wolverines have other options along the defensive line in this class, most notably four-star in-stater Deone Walker and recently-offered prospect Ethan Burke.