Thursday Recruiting Roundup: Elite targets to visit Michigan for the Ohio State game

The most important game of the season for the Michigan Wolverines is nine days away, so recruiting visitors are beginning to line up to see what they can do against the Buckeyes.

We’ll start today’s Recruiting Roundup by taking a look at a couple recently-confirmed visitors for The Game. We also have a couple other updates, so let’s get to it.

Elite Ohio prospects lock in The Game visit

According to On3’s EJ Holland ($), 2023 four-star two-way lineman Luke Montgomery and his 2025 quarterback brother, Ryan, are not only expected to be in attendance for The Game, but also a couple weeks later on Dec. 11.

Luke, who is a top 100 prospect and primarily being recruited by Michigan offensive line coach Sherrone Moore, has a who’s who offer list from all around the country. At 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, he is one of the dominant players in this class and would instantly make the Wolverines better. Ohio State is the obvious school to watch here.

Meanwhile, Ryan’s offer list started to blow up after Michigan was the first program to offer him. He now holds offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia Tech and Toledo.

Both Montgomery brothers have visited Ann Arbor a handful of times, so this will be another opportunity for Moore, Jim Harbaugh and company to further that bond with them. And if the Wolverines are competitive, or *gasp* win against Ohio State, that would probably go a really long way with these two prospects, specifically.

2023 DB prospect may visit for The Game

One of Michigan’s top targets early on in the 2023 class is three-star defensive back Jyaire Hill. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder from Kankakee, Illinois is one of the prospects On3’s Holland highlighted a few weeks ago on our Future Brew podcast as being one prospect to keep an eye on as the 2023 targets on Michigan’s board develop.

Now, Holland is reporting (FREE) Hill is going to try and visit for “a game” this year, which obviously would be The Game, since that is the final home game for Michigan this year. The one thing holding that up potentially is his high school football season.

“I’m definitely trying to visit,” Hill said. “I want to get there for a game, but we’re still playing. If I can’t, then I hope I can get to a basketball game and look at all the facilities. I’m really excited to see everything out there.”

It’s good to hear Hill still wants to visit, even if it isn’t for a football game. Michigan football coaches have had success getting recruits on campus and taking them to check out a basketball game at Crisler in the past. We’ll have to wait and see if that is what happens.

Hill holds other offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri and more.

U-M offers 2022 three-star DT committed elsewhere

Due to the unfortunate situation with JUCO defensive line transfer Jeffrey M’Ba (if you missed that update, click here), the Wolverines extended an offer on Wednesday evening to 2022 three-star defensive tackle Lemar Law.

Law, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 280 pounds, has been committed to the Hokies since June. But with the recent firing of head coach Justin Fuente and the M’Ba recruitment being over for Michigan, this seemed like the perfect time for Courtney Morgan and company to send over the offer.

The next step here would be to get Law on campus, and quick. With just one home game remaining, time is running out for the Wolverines to bring him in for a gameday visit.

This is a very recent development, so stay tuned for more on this recruitment.