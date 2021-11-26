Michigan, Ohio State recruits give predictions for The Game

Much like we did for the Michigan-MSU game earlier this year, Maize n Brew reached out to a handful of kids being recruited by both the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes to get their view on how they think The Game is going to go. Here are their answers:

2022 Class

Connor Jones, three-star offensive line, Michigan commit: “I think that it is going to be an absolute dog fight and I feel like Michigan is going to pull out the win! I think it’s going to be close but 24-21 Michigan.”

Aaron Alexander, three-star in-state linebacker, Michigan commit: “I feel like we’re gonna come out on top. We’re the underdogs going into it and that’s going to give a different type of focus and drive. So I got us for sure, 27-24 us on top.”

Mason Graham, three-star defensive line, Michigan commit: “I think it will be an awesome game because both teams are playing great but I think Michigan will pull together like they have been all season and get the win! 28-21 Michigan.”

Kenneth Grant, three-star defensive line, Michigan commit: “I think it will be a great game but Michigan will come out on top, 38-35.”

Kaleb Brown, four-star wide receiver, Ohio State commit: “37-10 Ohio State!”

Bennett Christian, four-star tight end, Ohio State commit: “I think OSU comes out playing for blood. All the built up tension from not playing last year’s game is going to be let out on TTUN. I think we will put up 50+ on them and hopefully don’t let the foot off the gas.”

2023 Class

Cole Dellinger, four-star in-state lineman, uncommitted: “I’m really confident in Michigan. I think they have a strong offense and a even stronger defense. 28-14 Michigan.”

Dylan Denda, three-star in-state offensive lineman, uncommitted: “Excited to see this game! Going to be a lot of fun!”

Jalen Thompson, four-star in-state defensive lineman, uncommitted: “I think that there is going to be a good matchup all around the field because they both have good start. I feel that this game will really rely on what team finishes. I’m going to say 27-21 Michigan.”

Amir Herring, four-star in-state offensive lineman, uncommitted: “I think the game this year is going to be one of the biggest in rivalry history because they are both ranked in the top five nationally.”