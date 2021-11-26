Full list of recruits visiting for the Michigan/Ohio State game

The Michigan Wolverines kicked off their season with a huge recruiting weekend for their win against Washington. They are set to top that effort this Saturday with the list they have put together for the Ohio State game. With the pared down target board for the 2022 cycle, the list is more focused on underclassmen, especially 2023 with whom this season will have the most impact on.

Commits

Grosse Pointe South (MI) Will Johnson - Five-star, No. 16 overall, No. 4 CB

Nazareth Academy (IL) Tyler Morris - Four-star, No. 109 overall, No. 15 WR

Germantown (TN) Kody Jones - Four-star, No. 321 overall, No. 15 ATH

Marist (IL) Jimmy Rolder - Four-star, No. 364 overall, No. 39 LB

Leuzinger (CA) Kevonte Henry - Three-star, No. 429 overall, No. 25 EDGE

Ravenwood (TN) Myles Pollard - Three-star, No. 462 overall, No. 44 CB

Merrillville (IN) Kenneth Grant - Three-star, No. 531 overall, No. 81 DL

Servite (CA) Mason Graham - Three-star, No. 578 overall, No. 86 DL

Gooding (ID) Colston Loveland - Three-star, No. 594 overall, No. 29 TE

The Hammond School (SC) CJ Stokes - Three-star, No. 718 overall, No. 60 RB

Loomis Chaffee School (CT) Alessandro Lorenzetti - Three-star, No. 752 overall, No. 63 OT

Palmer Ridge (CO) Connor Jones - Three-star, No. 1109 overall, No. 106 OT

Belleville (MI) Aaron Alexander - Three-star, No. 1185 overall, No. 94 ATH

Huron (MI) Adam Samaha - unranked K

The large majority of Michigan’s commits will be at the game on Saturday to help recruit their peers. Getting Kody Jones on campus is big since he’s been taking visits to other schools all fall. But if Michigan ends up getting Domani Jackson and/or Zeke Berry, he may look around anyway, which is a trade I think Michigan fans would take.

2022

Mater Dei (CA) Domani Jackson - Five-star, No. 6 overall, No. 2 CB

This is the big one. Jackson is coming off an official visit to Alabama where the Tide surged ahead in the race because of their NIL pitch. The Wolverines will have to knock it out of the park with him in that regard if they want to land the five-star. A competitive game with the Buckeyes will also obviously go a long way since Michigan has the long-standing relationships and fandom on their side.

Charlestown (IN) Kiyaunta Goodwin - Five-star, No. 30 overall, No. 5 OT

While Goodwin is committed to Kentucky, he has been taking official visits to a few different schools, including Michigan State for the win over the Wolverines. I wouldn’t get your hopes up too much with Goodwin, as his recruitment is very NIL heavy.

De La Salle (CA) Zeke Berry - Four-star, No. 227 overall, No. 19 S

Out of all the 2022 visitors, Berry may be the most likely to eventually end up at Michigan. This is an Oregon-Michigan battle, but the Ducks have already used up their official and just had an embarrassing loss to Utah. Getting the last visit here will be huge since Berry hasn’t visited Ann Arbor yet and will give a boost to Michigan’s chances.

Cass Tech (MI) Deone Walker - Four-star, No. 241 overall, No. 32 DL

There has been some concern with Walker, as he continues to keep his recruitment open and look at other options besides the hometown school. He’s coming off an official visit to Georgia last weekend, but it didn’t seem to shake up his recruitment much, which is a good sign. Walker did visit Ann Arbor for the basketball game last week before the trip to Athens, so he’s going to be around the program a lot before the early signing period.

Westlake (TX) Ethan Burke - Three-star, No. 40 EDGE (247Sports only)

Once Joshua Josephs committed to Tennessee, Burke immediately became the top edge prospect on the board. The 6-foot-7 prospect is committed to Maryland for lacrosse and is originally from the state, so he won’t be as tough to pull out of Texas as a normal prospect. If Michigan does a good job on this official visit, he seems likely to end up a Wolverine.

2023

Findlay (OH) Luke Montgomery - Four-star, No. 62 overall, No. 6 OT

No matter how many times Montgomery visits Michigan, I’m still going to be wary he ends up choosing the Wolverines over the in-state Buckeyes. He sure has visited Ann Arbor a lot though, so maybe the staff can finally pull a touted guy out of Ohio that Ohio State wants.

Wylie East (TX) Anthony James - Four-star, No. 100 overall, No. 19 DT

James is committed to Texas A&M, but has been very receptive to Michigan throughout his recruitment and has family from the area. In fact, he’s already in the state and took a visit to the Big House on Tuesday. Texas A&M has been on fire on the trail though, especially with defensive linemen, so it will be a tough pull.

Brashear (PA) Ta’Mere Robinson - Four-star, No. 108 overall, No. 8 EDGE

Michigan really hasn’t been recruiting the state of Pennsylvania much in the last few cycles, but Robinson would be a great guy to kick start it again. Robinson took a visit to Ann Arbor in June as well, but Michigan will be battling the rest of the Big Ten for his signature.

Pleasant Valley (IA) Andrew Depaepe - Four-star, No. 131 overall, No. 20 DL

This will be Depaepe’s second visit to Michigan this season and third since the summer. He is also high on in-state Iowa and Washington. If he decides to leave the state for college, I think it would be to Ann Arbor.

Selma (AL) DaKaari Nelson - Four-star, No. 150 overall, No. 14 S

Despite pretty strong efforts this cycle, Michigan hasn’t had that much success in the state of Alabama, only landing three-star linebacker Deuce Spurlock. The staff will try again in 2023 with Nelson, who is a top 150 player but doesn’t yet hold an Alabama offer.

Cass Tech (MI) Jalen Thompson - Four-star, No. 157 overall, No. 22 DL

Thompson is one of the top players in-state for the 2023 cycle. His former head coach was hired by Michigan State, so they will be a major factor here as long as Thompson doesn’t want to enroll early.

Wyomissing (PA) Jven Williams - Four-star, No. 159 overall, No. 13 OT

Williams just received a huge bump in the rankings from 247Sports that pulled him up over 100 spots on the composite. He’s had a big junior season, picking up almost all of his offers since September. Williams has visited Penn State and Rutgers so far this season.

Benedictine (VA) Joel Starlings - Four-star, No. 197 overall, No. 28 DL

Michigan is standing out early for Starlings, who put the Wolverines in an early top 12 group back in October. He’s massive, at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He holds offers from the likes of Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas A&M.

West Bloomfield (MI) Amir Herring - Four-star, No. 214 overall, No. 11 IOL

Initially ranked in the top 100 when 2023 rankings first came out, Herring has fallen a bit as he was projected more as an interior lineman because of his length. Still, as a top three player in Michigan who plays for West Bloomfield, this should be an easy take and all the Crystal Ball predictions are on the Wolverines.

Lake Stevens (WA) Jayden Limar - Four-star, No. 224 overall, No. 13 RB

This will be the second visit to Michigan for Limar this season, after he and a number of Pacific Northwest prospects took in the Washington game in person. Getting an underclassman across the country for two unofficial visits is a great start. The two Crystal Ball predictions are still on in-state Washington, but were submitted back in April before Jimmy Lake was fired.

St. John’s (DC) David Ojiegbe - Four-star, No. 254 overall, No. 39 DL

Ojiegbe is part of a group of players from St. John’s visiting for this weekend. He doesn’t have a long list of offers yet, but the schools he does hold are solid. They include Boston College, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Penn State, Pitt and West Virginia.

Lincoln East (NE) Malachi Coleman - Four-star, No. 255 overall, No. 21 ATH

Coleman is still emerging as a prospect and doesn’t hold a Michigan offer yet. He’s an intriguing athlete who excels at track as well, which creates a high ceiling. Despite being from Lincoln, the word is he’s very open to leaving the state.

Simeon (IL) Malik Elzy - Four-star, No. 281 overall, No. 36 WR

Michigan is in a great spot for Elzy, as it was the first school to offer the Illinois prospect. He hasn’t forgotten that and has always held the Wolverines in high regard. Elzy also holds offers from most of the Big Ten, Notre Dame, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee and others.

West Bloomfield (MI) Semaj Morgan - Four-star, No. 316 overall, No. 41 WR

Michigan may be in an even better spot with Morgan, who will be visiting Ann Arbor for the fourth time this season and sixth time since June. He also has 100% Crystal Balls to Michigan given the plethora of visits and West Bloomfield connection with Ron Bellamy.

Lakeview Centennial (TX) Trey Wilson - Three-star, No. 337 overall, No. 50 DL

Coming from Texas, Wilson’s recruitment has more of a Big 12 flavor with Texas Tech, Baylor and Oklahoma State all seemingly standing out early. This visit will help sort out if Wilson is willing to travel farther away from home to play his college ball.

Franklin Road Academy (TN) Joe Crocker - Three-star, No. 344 overall, No. 23 OT

Crocker is massive at 6-foot-6, 310 pounds as a junior. He’s visited all over the place, including Ohio State, Virginia, and Tennessee multiple times. Crocker was supposed to visit Michigan for the BBQ at the Big House, but attended Penn State instead, so he’s making up for that.

Cass Tech (MI) Khamari Anderson - Three-star, No. 345 overall, No. 27 ATH

Michigan just received a Crystal Ball for Anderson, who is the younger brother of true freshman offensive lineman Raheem Anderson. The younger Anderson could project to either tight end or defensive end in college. He’s also a standout baseball player.

Central Catholic (MA) Preston Zinter - Three-star, No. 347 overall, No. 28 ATH

Hey look, another younger brother of a current Wolverine. Like Anderson, he’s smaller than his offensive line older brother and could play tight end or linebacker at the next level. Zinter also has one Crystal Ball to Michigan, but that was submitted much longer ago, in Aug. 2020.

Oswego (IL) Deakon Tonielli - Three-star, No. 355 overall, No. 21 TE

Tonielli is one of Michigan’s top targets at tight end for the 2023 cycle. Tonielli has been responsive so far and could have the Wolverines in the lead. Michigan has recruited the state of Illinois well in the past few cycles thanks to Sherrone Moore.

Divine Child (MI) Dylan Senda - Three-star, No. 366 overall, No. 23 IOL

Senda seems like one of those in-state recruits who visits Michigan a lot but ends up somewhere else. It’s unclear where he is on Michigan’s offensive line board. The one Crystal Ball for Senda is on Michigan State.

Ferndale (WA) Landen Hatchett - Three-star, No. 449 overall, No. 33 IOL

Like Jayden Limar, this will be the second visit to Michigan for Hatchett after also visiting for the Washington game. Hatchett’s older brother plays at Washington but with the turmoil there, it could open things up for Michigan to make a move.

Granada Hills (CA) Dijon Stanley - Three-star, No. 28 ATH (247Sports only)

Mike Hart has targeted Stanley as one of his top guys for the 2023 cycle. With Stanley’s only other offers from Colorado and San Jose State, it wouldn’t be much of a risk to say the Wolverines lead. While that isn’t a stellar profile, I’d be willing to bet he blows up on the trail eventually.

St. John’s (DC) Zahbari Sandy - Three-star, No. 34 S (247Sports only)

Sandy doesn’t have an offer from Michigan yet but is hoping to pick one up on his visit with his St. John’s teammates. The other schools that have offered Sandy so far are Boston College, Louisville, Maryland, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina and West Virginia.

Milton Academy (MA) Andrew Rappleyea - There-star, No. 24 TE (247Sports only)

Michigan loves its tight ends from the Northeast and Rappleyea could be the next in line. He is considering schools such as Penn State, Boston College and Rutgers, and paying close attention to who is using tight ends the most.

Roosevelt (IA) Jamison Patton - Three-star, No. 57 ATH (247Sports only)

Michigan has not yet offered Patton, who so far only has one from Iowa, Iowa State and Nebraska. Patton plays quarterback for his high school team but could project elsewhere in college. Iowa State has all three Crystal Balls right now.

Regan (NC) Sam Pendleton - unranked OT

Sherrone Moore offered Pendleton earlier this month and he isn’t wasting time getting up to campus to check out Michigan himself. Other than the Wolverines, Pendleton also has offers from Duke, East Carolina, Marshall, NC State and Penn State.

St. John’s (DC) Collin Gill - unranked CB

Despite being unranked, Gill has a good slate of offers for a defensive back — Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Maryland, SMU, Utah, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Washington.

2024

Buford (GA) KJ Bolden - Four-star, No. 3 overall, No. 1 ATH

Bolden is the highest-ranked player Michigan will host regardless of class. He’s making the trip up from Georgia to check out the Wolverines in person. As a sophomore, Bolden already has a national offer list and will be one of the top players in the country thanks to his athleticism that is proven by his impressive track career as well.

Grayson (GA) Joseph Stone - Four-star, No. 68 overall, No. 12 ATH

Stone is the second top-100 prospect from Georgia in his class coming up for the game. He holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Tennessee, Utah, and several others.

St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) Earl Kulp - Four-star, No. 71 overall, No. 14 WR

Michigan got its foot in the door of St. Thomas Aquinas last season by landing teammates Jaydon Hood and Ja’den McBurrows. The Wolverines will try to strike gold again with Kulp, who is a big bodied receiver at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds.

Saline (MI) CJ Carr - Four-star, No. 99 overall, No. 10 QB

2024 is a long way off, but if you had to bet one player would end up in Michigan’s class, it would have to be the grandson of Lloyd Carr. He will definitely take visits elsewhere, but given his ties to the program it’s hard seeing him end up anywhere else.

St. John’s (DC) Jordan Seaton - Four-star, No. 100 overall, No. 4 IOL

This will be the second visit to Ann Arbor in the last two home games for Seaton. He clearly enjoyed his trip for the Indiana game as he’s returning very soon with his teammates.

Harper Woods (MI) Jacob Oden - unranked ATH

Oden has visited Ann Arbor a few times already since he’s emerged as a quality player in his class. Schools such as Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Pitt and Purdue have also offered Oden already.

Unioto (OH) Tayvion Galloway - unranked TE

Galloway’s offer list is mostly MAC schools, with Cincinnati, Purdue and Vanderbilt as the best ones standing out. He’s visited Michigan State and Purdue so far this season.

IMG Academy (FL) Kari Jackson - unranked LB

Jackson plays for IMG Academy now but started off his prep career at West Bloomfield. Michigan will look to remind him of home by bringing him up to the game this weekend.

Lyons Township (IL) Eddie Tuerk - unranked DL

Tuerk is from the same neck of the woods in Illinois as J.J. McCarthy and Tyler Morris. He already holds offers from Cincinnati, Iowa, Minnesota, Ole Miss and Tennessee and previously visited Ann Arbor for the BBQ at the Big House.

West Bloomfield (MI) Brandon Davis-Swain - unranked DL

Playing for West Bloomfield, Davis-Swain has made several visits to the Big House already. He’ll be a guy to monitor as his recruitment continues to see how well he develops.

Leeds (AL) Kavion Henderson - unranked DL

Henderson looks like he could be a dude in his class with offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and Tennessee already. He’s trying to get the attention of the in-state schools, but there’s a long way to go here.

Woodward Academy (GA) CJ Heard - unranked S

This will be Heard’s second trip to campus after taking a visit to Ann Arbor back in June. He also swung through East Lansing to visit Michigan State. With the amount of offers Heard holds, expect him to be ranked sooner rather than later.

Dothan (AL) Christian Peterson - unranked CB

Peterson doesn’t even have a 247Sports profile yet, but the Wolverines were the first to offer him as they scour the nation for young talent.

2025

Findlay (OH) Ryan Montgomery - unranked QB

Montgomery is the younger brother of Luke Montgomery. Given he already holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State as a freshman, it’s likely he’ll end up being considered the same level of prospect as his brother.