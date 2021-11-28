2023 four-star DL Joel Starlings commits to Michigan

After not having a commitment for a long time, Michigan’s 2023 class is getting off to a hot start with four-star defensive lineman Joel Starlings joining the fold after his visit for the Ohio State game.

Michigan didn’t offer Starlings until Aug. 22 of this year, but he clicked immediately with the program. Biff Poggi, who has extensive ties to the DMV area from his time as a high school coach in Maryland, has been seen as helping Michigan in this recruitment.

Starlings is just within the top 200 players in the country, according to the composite, at No. 196 overall. At 6-foot-5, 310 pounds, he’s probably too tall to play the nose but fits the size of the defensive ends Mike Macdonald had with the Ravens.

Starlings chose Michigan over offers from Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia and West Virginia.

Michigan’s 2023 class now has two commits, Starlings and Huron (MI) kicker Adam Samaha, who gave his pledge on Thanksgiving.