Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Top 100 RB makes it to Ann Arbor for gameday visit

The Michigan Wolverines’ visitor list for Indiana turned out looking pretty good for a November night game against a 2-7 team that has yet to win a conference game. We have news on some late additions to the visitors list and news on an in-state target in the 2023 class in this week’s Recruiting Roundup.

Michigan hosts top 100 running back

A late-breaking visitor for the Indiana game last weekend was a big one. 2023 four-star running back Samuel Singleton took the trip to see the game with a group of his teammates, per the Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz ($).

Singleton — who hails from Orange Park, Florida — is the No. 96 overall player and No. 5 running back in the 2023 class, according to the composite. One of his best traits is his speed, posting a 10.86 in the 100 yard dash.

So far, Singleton holds offers from Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan State, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Moving forward, I would expect Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart to keep Singleton in his tight group of targets for the class.

Pair of in-staters visit Ann Arbor once again

A couple other visitors who weren’t announced before the game had a much shorter trip. On3’s EJ Holland reported West Bloomfield 2022 four-star linebacker Michael Williams and Belleville 2025 quarterback Bryce Underwood were also in attendance on Saturday ($).

Williams was once considered a Michigan lean, but then suffered an injury that wiped out his junior season. Since then, the staff hasn’t shown much interest but are still clearly keeping tabs on him given the visit.

Underwood is very young, but is already seen as the next big thing in Michigan quarterbacking following Dante Moore in 2023 and CJ Carr and Isaiah Marshall in 2024. Michigan would be wise to keep mending its relationship with Belleville over the next few years if he stays on his development track.

2023 three-star OL puts Michigan in top eight

Sticking in the state of Michigan, 2023 three-star offensive lineman Dylan Senda included the Wolverines in his top group of schools last week.

Based on the (19) offers I have received thus far, I have decided to narrow down my list to a Top (8). I am excited to learn more about these (8) opportunities and build upon my current relationships with these Coaches. I hope to make my decision soon! pic.twitter.com/iNI1JUgYAt — Dylan Senda (@dylansenda2023) November 1, 2021

The 6-foot-5, 275 pounder from Divine Child also included Cincinnati, Iowa, Miami, Michigan State, West Virginia, Penn State and Northwestern in his top group.

Senda has visited Michigan several times already in his recruitment, but the Spartans have the Crystal Ball lead with the sole projection pointing towards them.