2022 three-star DL Ethan Burke commits to Michigan

One of the few official visitors for The Game has announced his commitment for Michigan this afternoon in 2022 three-star defensive lineman Ethan Burke.

Burke was quickly offered by Michigan after its previous top EDGE target, Joshua Josephs, trended away to Tennessee.

In Burke, the Wolverines have a lengthy 6-foot-7 frame with athleticism, as demonstrated by his prior commitment to Maryland for lacrosse. Hailing from Texas, Burke plays for Austin Westlake, ranked as one of the top five teams in the country by MaxPreps this year.

There is not yet a composite rating for Burke, but he is rated as an 87 three-star by 247Sports and a four-star by new service On3, who is not included in the composite yet.

Burke chose Michigan over offers from Kansas State, Baylor, Nebraska, Texas Tech and Utah.

Michigan is likely set at the EDGE position now, with Kevonte Henry and Micah Pollard also ticketed for that role. It’s likely the Wolverines will still try to pursue another interior defensive lineman for this class.

Check out Burke’s senior season highlights below: