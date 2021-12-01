2023 three-star WR Semaj Morgan commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines picked up their second commit of the day, this time in the 2023 class with three-star wide receiver Semaj Morgan.

Morgan is ranked as the No. 5 player in the state of Michigan for his class out of West Bloomfield, where safeties coach Ron Bellamy used to run the show.

With those ties to the program, it’s not surprising Morgan visited Michigan for four games this season. He picked up his first few Crystal Balls for Michigan back in September after his first game day visit, then a couple more after his trip for The Game against Ohio State.

Other than Michigan, Morgan holds Power 5 offers from Missouri, Ole Miss, and West Virginia. He also has offers from Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Memphis and Northern Illinois.

At 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Morgan likely projects as a slot receiver in college. In his junior campaign for West Bloomfield, Morgan caught 61 passes for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Check out his junior highlights below: