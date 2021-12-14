Tuesday Recruiting Roundup: Updating the status on remaining targets before signing day

Tomorrow is the beginning of the Early Signing Period, where most of the Michigan Wolverines’ 2022 class will be locked in. There are still a lot of moving parts and pieces to be added before the class is finished. Today’s roundup has updates on a handful of prospects still considering Michigan highly before making their final decision.

Crystal Balls come in for four-star WR

Four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons recently re-emerged as a legitimate target for Michigan after Mario Cristobal left Oregon, the long-time favorite for him. After hosting Clemons for an official visit this past weekend, 247Sports’ West Coast expect Brandon Huffman submitted a Crystal Ball for him to land in Ann Arbor ($).

Huffman reports Jim Harbaugh and Josh Gattis were “running point” for Clemons’ official and that the blue chipper had a great time during his visit.

The Crystal Ball is only at a confidence level of four out of 10, but Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong joined Huffman in putting in a prediction with a confidence level of seven.

Disarray at Auburn could also be contributing to Michigan’s chances here. There is uncertainty that head coach Brian Harsin will be retained and offensive stars Bo Nix and Tank Bigsby entered the transfer portal on Monday.

Clemons will be announcing his decision at 3 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday.

Michigan gets late unofficial from in-state four-star DT

After hosting Cass Tech defensive tackle Deone Walker for a midweek official visit last week, he departed for his official to Kentucky last weekend. However, according to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Michigan coaches were able to get him to visit Ann Arbor on his way back from Lexington before the dead period started on Monday ($).

This last-minute maneuver has helped stifle any momentum Kentucky may have garnered by trying to be the last word in his recruitment.

247Sports’ Midwest Analyst Allen Trieu stated he believes things are trending back toward Michigan after Kentucky was leading for a while, but Walker hasn’t given an indication to either staff about his decision yet.

Walker is planning to announce his commitment on Wednesday as well, but there isn’t a set time yet.

Can Michigan clear hurdles to land top-100 DL?

Another official visitor last weekend was St. Frances Academy four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore. Going into the visit it was unclear if Michigan would be able to sign Moore because of the “Individuals Associated with a Prospect” or IAWP rule that means you can’t sign a player from a high school for two years before or after hiring a coach to an off-field role with the team.

On3’s EJ Holland reports there is “growing optimism” Michigan will be able to sort the situation out with the NCAA and keep Moore eligible ($).

Michigan was able to get waivers for Blake Corum and Nikhai Hill-Green when their former head coach Biff Poggi was hired as associate head coach. Since Moore didn’t play for Poggi in 2020 because of COVID, it will be almost two years since they were on the field together by the time Moore enrolls.

Following this news, Holland submitted a prediction for Moore to Michigan with 40% confidence. Ole Miss is the other school to keep an eye out here for, as it hosted Moore for an official directly before he took the trip to Ann Arbor.