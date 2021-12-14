2022 four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry delays signing until February

As we are on the brink of the early signing period, Michigan’s coaching staff is hoping to use their Big Ten Championship momentum to start bringing in a monster 2022 recruiting class. The Wolverines are expecting a number of recruits to sign their letters of intent on Wednesday, but unfortunately will be missing one name on that list.

Four-star edge rusher Kevonte Henry out of Lawndale, California announced today he will be postponing his signing until February during the second signing period.

Henry committed to Michigan back in June after visiting early on in the summer. At the time, he held offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, USC and Utah, among others. Although, it is a different school on the West Coast that seems to be the main reason for the signing postponement.

Former Michigan Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan was a heavy factor in his decision on committing to the Wolverines. Morgan recently took the same job at the University of Washington and has been in contact with Henry ever since, including hosting him on a visit to Seattle this past weekend. Seemingly, Morgan is attempting to change Henry’s mind to stay out West and commit to the Huskies.

Washington will have the advantage on the recruiting trail for the next month, as it did not qualify for a bowl game, finishing the regular season with a 4-8 record. Michigan, on the other hand, will have all eyes on it in December as it prepares for the College Football Playoff game in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Henry has not signified whether he will be taking any other visits in the near future. Jim Harbaugh and company are surely hoping Henry will enjoy watching the Wolverines on the biggest stage in college football.