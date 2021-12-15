2022 four-star S Keon Sabb commits to Michigan

After a long recruitment with plenty of twists and turns, 2022 four-star safety Keon Sabb just committed to Michigan.

As an underclassman, Sabb was considered a five-star and Michigan was one of the early favorites. But then he went from his home state of New Jersey down to IMG Academy in Florida for his junior year and the southern schools started paying him more attention.

For a while, it seemed like Michigan was an afterthought to Sabb. But in June when visits opened up, Michigan surprisingly received an official visit from him, indicating communication was still open between the two parties. It wasn’t enough, and he committed to Clemson.

Once again, it looked like the Wolverines were out of it. But Clemson has had a relatively disappointing season by its standards while Michigan has been a pleasant surprise. Sabb quietly visited Michigan for the Ohio State game, even though Dabo Swinney has a policy that committed players can’t visit other schools or else they have to decommit. Sabb tried to keep his visit to Ann Arbor under the radar, but the news eventually came to light and he started getting Crystal Ball predictions to Michigan.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venebles then took the head coach job at Oklahoma, which lead to Sabb reopening his recruitment. That all but wrapped up this recruitment, with more predictions coming in for the Wolverines shortly after that.

Throughout all this, Sabb has dropped in the rankings a bit from being a composite five-star to only a top 100 player. This is mostly due to thoughts he is going to outgrow the safety position into a linebacker.

Still, this is one of Michigan’s best wins on the recruiting trail in a while given its persistence throughout the cycle to eventually get him in the fold. Sabb joins Amorion Walker as the second player to commit to Michigan today.