 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Keeping track of Michigan football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

New, 1 comment

Stay in the loop of everything right here!

By Von Lozon
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s one of the best days of the year for a college football fan — the Early Signing Period has officially begun!

The Michigan Wolverines are expecting most, if not all, of their commits to sign their letter of intent and fax it in to Ann Arbor sometime today.

Early Signees

Commitments

  • None

Decommitments

  • None

This post will update throughout the day.

Next Up In Michigan Football Recruiting

Loading comments...