Keeping track of Michigan football’s 2022 Early Signing Period

It’s one of the best days of the year for a college football fan — the Early Signing Period has officially begun!
The Michigan Wolverines are expecting most, if not all, of their commits to sign their letter of intent and fax it in to Ann Arbor sometime today.
Early Signees
- 7:11 a.m.: Three-star OL Alessandro Lorenzettti
- 7:19 a.m.: Three-star TE Marlin Klein
- 7:40 a.m.: Three-star RB CJ Stokes
- 7:50 a.m.: Three-star S Damani Dent
- 8:06 a.m.: Three-star LB Micah Pollard
- 8:24 a.m.: Four-star LB Jimmy Rolder
- 8:59 a.m.: Three-star CB Myles Pollard
- 9:06 a.m.: Three-star OL Connor Jones
Commitments
- None
Decommitments
- None
This post will update throughout the day.
