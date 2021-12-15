2022 three-star WR Amorion Walker commits, signs with Michigan over Notre Dame

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines received some great news on the first day of the 2022 Early Signing Period, as three-star wide receiver Notre Dame commit Amorion Walker just flipped from the Irish and signed with the Maize and Blue.

The Louisiana native had been committed to Notre Dame since March, but has been very open with visits and seeing other coaches. Walker took a visit to Mississippi State the first weekend in December, and then a visit to Tuscaloosa to see Alabama last weekend, but those late pushes weren’t enough to overcome the work Harbaugh, Josh Gattis and Ron Bellamy put in throughout this recruitment.

Walker was offered by Michigan back in June — just three days after Alabama offered him following an impressive camp workout — and the Wolverines immediately made him a top target on their receiver board. He came back and used his official visit for the Maize Out game against Washington in September, which blew him away.

At 6-foot-4 and 175 pounds, Walker has the height to be a downfield threat. He will obviously need to bulk up in the weight room, but he has plenty of time to do that. His self-reported 4.5 40-yard dash time and 10.8 100-meter time are all outstanding for someone his height, so hopefully he can maintain that speed once he builds up his strength.

Walker is the No. 525 overall player in the 2022 class. He is the second receiver to commit to Michigan, joining four-star Tyler Morris.

Check out some of his recent highlights of the newest Michigan Wolverine by clicking here.