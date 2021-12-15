2022 four-star WR Darrius Clemons commits to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh, Josh Gattis and company just picked up a giant commitment in the 2022 class on the opening day of the Early Signing Period, as four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons just announced his commitment with the Michigan Wolverines.

BREAKING: Portland (Ore.) Westview receiver Darrius Clemons just announced his commitment to Michigan and talks about why he picked the Wolverines https://t.co/JvRIzh4Aa6 pic.twitter.com/Qb8qLnLdk6 — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) December 15, 2021

Clemons is originally from the state of Michigan and grew up playing football with current Wolverine receiver Andrel Anthony. That relationship kept Michigan in the thick of his recruitment for a while, but Clemons, who currently resides in Portland, Oregon, was more receptive to a West Coast school more than any other school — Oregon.

The Ducks have lead for much of this recruitment, but Mario Cristobal’s departure from Oregon to Miami (FL) played a huge role in Clemons deciding to look elsewhere.

Gattis and Harbaugh immediately jumped on this opportunity. They were able to get Clemons to Ann Arbor last weekend for an official visit, his last of the recruiting cycle, and the coaches knocked his visit out of the park. If it weren’t for this quick official visit, Clemons very well could have been bound to Auburn, which also did a great job in this recruitment. Penn State and Miami (FL) were also among his finalists.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Clemons clocked in a 4.37 40-yard dash time last year. With that size, speed and athleticism, he has the chance to be a very good college receiver. 247Sports’ Brandon Huffman compares Clemons to a really good pro receiver in Chicago Bear Allen Robinson:

Has terrific body control and ability to adjust to all passes, both low and high, with strong hands able to catch everything in traffic. Polished route runner with ability to catch passes in tight spaces. Tough over the middle. Consistently gets separation. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as second day pick.

Clemons is the No. 131 overall player and No. 19 receiver in his class. Check out some of his senior season highlights below.