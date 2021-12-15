2022 four-star DL Derrick Moore commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines picked up another huge addition to their class today when four-star defensive lineman Derrick Moore announced his commitment following an official visit last weekend.

Michigan football adds a much-needed high-end defensive line prospect to the 2022 class in top-100 recruit Derrick Moore. pic.twitter.com/b1lu41STWu — Derick Hutchinson (@Derick_Hutch) December 15, 2021

Moore was committed to Oklahoma for most of the cycle before Lincoln Riley left for USC. Following his decommitment, Michigan immediately became a factor in large part because of its relationship with St. Frances Academy, Moore’s high school.

Ironically, that connection also almost disallowed Michigan from signing Moore. Because former St. Frances Academy head coach Biff Poggi is on Michigan’s staff, it prohibits the program from signing any players from the team dating back two years or two years in the future.

However, because St. Frances didn’t play in 2020 and Moore won’t get on campus until the summer, it’s close enough to two years that Michigan was able to clear it with the NCAA and allow him to sign.

It’s very fortunate Michigan was able to do so considering Moore is considered a top-100 player in the country, per the 247Sports composite. At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Moore is ranked as the No. 79 player in the country and No. 12 defensive lineman.

There’s so much movement going on nationally and with Michigan’s class today that there is not much point at stating an overall rank since it’s bound to change. It looks likely Michigan will land a top 10 class when it’s all said and done though.

You can check out individual game highlight reels from Moore’s senior season on his Hudl page.