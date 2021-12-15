2022 three-star DL Ethan Burke flips from Michigan to Texas

The Michigan Wolverines lost a commitment to a Big 12 program on the opening day of the Early Signing Period for the 2022 class, as three-star defensive lineman Ethan Burke flipped his commitment to Texas.

Change of plans, staying home. I would like to thank Coach Salazar, Coach Vasek, and Coach Dodge for making this happen. Looking forward to the future pic.twitter.com/Xz9UwRpb7j — ethan._burke (@eburke4lax) December 15, 2021

The 6-foot-7, 225-pounder from Austin, Texas committed to Michigan back on Dec. 1 following an official visit to Ann Arbor for The Game against Ohio State.

Back when he committed, he told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong the reason for picking the Wolverines in the first place.

“The success of the defensive line is a big part of it,” Burke said. “As well as the coaching staff being so knowledgeable. I think they can help develop me into a great player. You really can’t ask for a better education either.”

His father added on, saying, “Really everything. We had a checklist of some things and I think one thing we didn’t want to get involved with was coach changes and unhappy coaches and unhappy alumni and find a place he can go and earn a spot by working hard and not have a new coach every year and it seems like Michigan is in a spot where they’re peaking as a program and it’s easy to see he wanted to be part of that.”

Apparently, staying closer to home outweighed all those things at the end of the day.

Burke is ranked the No. 666 overall player on 247Sports’ composite. As a senior in 2021, he collected 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

Stay tuned for more recruiting news as the Early Signing Period continues.