2022 in-state four-star DL Deone Walker commits to Kentucky over Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have been vigorously pursuing 2022 four-star Cass Tech defensive lineman Deone Walker all cycle long, and they lost him to Kentucky on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

The 6-foot-6, 350-pounder was considered a strong Michigan lean for a long time. He visited for Victors Weekend back in June and the BBQ at the Big House in July. He seemed pretty locked in — he even commented on other recruit’s Instagram posts to come join the Wolverines — despite never announcing a public commitment. But Michigan forcing four-star defensive lineman Mario Eugenio, one of Walker’s best friends in this cycle, to reopen his recruitment back in October rubbed Walker the wrong way.

That isn’t the only thing that lead Walker to commit elsewhere, but it would be untruthful to say it didn’t play a factor.

Losing out on one of the top players in your backyard is always a tough pill to swallow, especially a guy you had been recruiting for more than a year. Thankfully, the Wolverines have other defensive linemen committed in the 2022 class, including four-star Mason Graham and three-star Kenneth Grant. They could also be in for some good news later this afternoon from four-star Derrick Moore.

