2022 three-star QB Alex Orji flips to Michigan from Virginia Tech

Michigan lands a flip to get its second QB in the class.

By Jonathon Simmons
2021 Big Ten Championship - Iowa v Michigan Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Michigan has pulled off a flip of 2022 three-star quarterback Alex Orji from Virginia Tech on the first day of the Early Signing Period.

Orji was previously a top target for Michigan before it added three-star Jayden Denegal to the class, but weren’t able to get him up on campus before he committed to the Hokies. But with the change at head coach for Virginia Tech, Orji finally took an official to Ann Arbor this past weekend that changed his mind.

As a senior for Sachse High School in Texas, Orji completed 127-of-247 passes for 2,056 yards and 28 touchdowns, while also rushing for 1,187 yards and 23 scores.

The thought with Orji is if he doesn’t pan out at quarterback, he has the athleticism to move to another position. Linebacker actually seems like the most realistic spot for him. At 6-foot-2, 226 pounds, he has the size and his older brothers played linebacker and safety at Vanderbilt.

Check out Orji’s senior season highlights below:

